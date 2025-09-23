Meet Channel Expert: Your Always-On Agent in Slack

Key Takeaways: Channel Expert , available to Agentforce in Slack customers, is a pre-built, always-on agent in every Slack channel that delivers instant, context-aware answers from day one.

Slack is where AI agents work alongside teams , and that begins with Channel Expert.

We've all been there: juggling priorities, answering the same questions again and again, and trying to keep things moving. But the busier we get, the more the questions pile up, and the more work stalls until the right person comes online to respond. With the new Channel Expert, that's no longer a problem.

Your Slack channel's dedicated AI agent

Channel Expert is Slack's first pre-built AI agent, powered by Agentforce. It gives every Slack channel an always-on teammate that can answer FAQs, surface relevant information, and escalate to a human when needed.

Channel Expert lives right where collaboration already happens — Slack. For Agentforce users, its pre-built, native Slack integration offers the quickest and simplest path to deploying agentic AI, eliminating extra costs or technical hurdles.

By meeting employees where they work, Channel Expert keeps teams moving, relieves subject matter experts of repetitive requests, and scales institutional knowledge.

Slack user pings Channel Expert

Why Slack is the best place for agents

AI agents are only as powerful as the context they're given. With its wealth of conversational data and up-to-date information from your CRM and integrated apps, this makes Slack the ideal platform for them to live.

By combining the context of Slack conversations with the data from your connected apps, tools and CRM, Slack gives agents something no other platform can: the full picture of what's happening right now. With that context, agents don't just provide generic answers — they deliver personalised, precise, and timely support in the flow of work.

Slack Channels are dedicated spaces that bring order and clarity to work communication. Channel Expert uses the history and context of a channel along with specified information from connected files to respond with relevance, deflect repetitive requests, and proactively suggest next steps. Every channel becomes a place where humans and agents come together to collaborate, share information, align, act, and move work forward — unlocking a new level of agentic productivity.

How Channel Expert works

Channel Expert is available out-of-the-box and is ready to deploy in seconds. Any channel manager can add and configure it with a few clicks, so teams can start interacting with the agent immediately. As the channel manager, you can connect your agent to channel conversations, PDFs, canvases, lists, and text files (Google Drive support coming soon) without having to tap IT on the shoulder.

Once deployed, Channel Expert can:

Find answers from your conversations: It searches through your channel history and connected data sources to answer FAQs.

It searches through your channel history and connected data sources to answer FAQs. Escalate to a human when needed : If it can't find the answer, Channel Expert routes the question to the right person or channel so nothing gets lost.

: If it can't find the answer, Channel Expert routes the question to the right person or channel so nothing gets lost. Stay up to date: Channel Expert learns and improves as conversations evolve, keeping responses fresh and accurate.

This lightweight setup makes Channel Expert perfect for teams wanting to add AI teammates without taking on additional complexity.

Real-world success stories

Here at Salesforce, we're seeing first-hand how Channel Expert is transforming how teams get answers, share knowledge, and keep projects moving. With an always-on agent in every channel, questions that used to slow teams down are resolved instantly, freeing up experts, reducing bottlenecks, and keeping work flowing.

Here's how we're seeing teams at Salesforce use Channel Expert to drive work forward, faster:

IT Help Desk channels automatically handle routine questions such as password resets or VPN support, dramatically cutting down on new ticket volume.

automatically handle routine questions such as password resets or VPN support, dramatically cutting down on new ticket volume. HR policy channels now function as 24/7 self-service hubs, offering employees immediate access to policies such as expense reimbursement or time off, eliminating the need to await a human to respond.

now function as 24/7 self-service hubs, offering employees immediate access to policies such as expense reimbursement or time off, eliminating the need to await a human to respond. Sales team channels get always-on enablement, with easy access to the latest pricing sheets, product decks, and competitive intel in seconds — shrinking time-to-response from hours to moments.

get always-on enablement, with easy access to the latest pricing sheets, product decks, and competitive intel in seconds — shrinking time-to-response from hours to moments. Onboarding channels can provide new hires with round-the-clock support with instant answers to common questions, helping them ramp faster and start contributing sooner.

can provide new hires with round-the-clock support with instant answers to common questions, helping them ramp faster and start contributing sooner. Project channels surface status updates, resources, and next steps instantly, keeping everyone aligned and momentum high.

surface status updates, resources, and next steps instantly, keeping everyone aligned and momentum high. Customer success channels speed up internal collaboration, helping teams surface solutions to common issues and serve customers faster.

Get started with Channel Expert today

Channel Expert isn't just a cool, new feature — it's the fastest way to introduce your teams to working side by side with AI agents. By giving every channel an always-on digital teammate, you're building towards a future where people and AI work together naturally.

Channel Expert is available to Agentforce in Slack customers, and takes just a few clicks to add to any channel. Get started today with our Guide to Channel Agent and give your busy teams an immediate assist.