The France Award winner: Doctolib

One of the leading e-health companies in Europe, Doctolib is receiving the France Country Award for its use of Slack to help make the health-care system more human, efficient and connected.

When France’s lockdown went into effect in March 2020, Doctolib quickly transitioned its teams to work from home. In a matter of weeks, 1,200 employees across 40 cities had started using Slack to continue to efficiently deliver Doctolib’s services – which were only increasing in demand with the pandemic in full swing. By April, Slack had replaced Google Hangouts as the collaboration platform of choice to connect teams and better serve health professionals and their patients.

Doctolib now uses Slack to not only keep teams aligned but increase engagement and success across departments, and externally with outside partners in Slack Connect. ‘We’ve extended the use of Slack to all Doctolib teams during lockdown,’ says chief people officer Matthieu Birach. ‘What started out as a communication channel has become the way to maintain an informal link between Doctolibers. Today, we meet in Slack to discuss structuring projects, tap into the collective intelligence or laugh together at our children’s jokes’.