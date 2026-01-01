Choosing the right collaboration software

The next big leap for enterprise collaboration

Software has transformed every business discipline.

But the crucial discipline of collaboration – the ways we work together to get things done – is stuck in a rut.

After the initial strides made by email, conference calls and chat apps, progress in collaboration has plateaued. We’ve got lots more apps to help us, but our work is far more fragmented and high-friction than ever before. And it’s clogging up work across the business world.

It’s a big problem, but it’s an even bigger opportunity. As collaboration is a fundamental part of almost every job and process, improving it delivers real productivity gains across the whole enterprise.

For companies trying to increase agility, better collaboration has become an urgent priority ​–​ a way to reduce the organisational drag that kills innovation and responsiveness.

That’s what this guide is all about: helping you to choose a collaboration hub that helps to streamline, automate and accelerate the common activities that we all do every day. Tasks such as sharing information, coming together around an issue, building consensus, progressing workflows, communicating, updating, alerting, reporting, searching…

As an IT leader, you’re in a unique position to drive this change and improve work across the whole business.

No one else sees software use across the entire enterprise. No one better understands the potential that is locked up in existing software investments. And no one else can drive the move to centralising collaboration in order to improve work for everyone.