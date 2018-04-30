At Slack we are committed to trust and transparency. As part of this commitment, we publish periodic reports about requests for data by law enforcement and governmental entities. The latest report is below and covers all such requests received from November 1, 2017 through April 30, 2018. More information about our policies and practices with respect to data (including definitions of terms not defined herein) can be found in the Slack Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, Security Practices and Data Request Policy.

In addition to our belief in the importance of trust and transparency, as outlined here and in our policies, we believe in the importance of fundamental privacy protections, constitutional guardrails, and judicial oversight of government data collection and surveillance.

Guiding Principles

We are committed to maintaining Customer privacy and confidentiality

Every request is carefully reviewed for valid legal process

All requests will be construed narrowly by Slack

Wherever possible we encourage Customers and third parties to seek data without our intervention

Requests for information through legal process

During this period we received a total of 14 requests for information from US law enforcement and governmental entities. Of those requests, one was withdrawn, three were objected to, six resulted in the disclosure of Non-content data, and four resulted in the disclosure of content and non-content data.

Type of request Number of requests received No information disclosed Only non-content data disclosed Content data and non-content data disclosed Subpoena 8 3 5 0 Court Orders 1 0 1 0 Search Warrant 5 1 0 4

National security requests

Number of security requests received 0

Definitions

“Content data” Includes user generated data (such as public and private messages, posts, files and DMs).

“National security requests” A National Security Letter issued under 18 U.S.C.§2709, a Court Order issued under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act or any other classified request for user information issued in the US.

“No information disclosed” Reflects that Slack objected to the validity of the demand or did not have responsive records.

“Non-content data” Basic account information (such as name and email address, registration information, login history and billing information) and other non-content metadata (such as the date, time, and sender/recipient of messages or files).

“Search warrant” A demand issued by a judge or magistrate upon a finding of probable cause to search or seize the property or place described therein.

“Subpoena” A formal, compulsory demand for the production of documents or testimony issued by a governmental entity (including grand jury subpoenas, administrative subpoenas, investigative subpoenas, and trial subpoenas).

Previous versions of this report can be found in our Archives.

Updated May 8, 2018.