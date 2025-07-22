AI in Slack helps teams across your organisation work smarter by embedding powerful capabilities — like summaries, action items, and message explanations — directly into where work already happens. Whether you're launching campaigns, closing deals, or onboarding teammates, these tools help reduce manual work and keep everyone aligned and able to move faster.

At Slack, we've built AI to work quietly in the background, surfacing insights, simplifying workflows, and speeding up decisions, without interrupting your flow. Teams across departments — from marketing to Sales to support — are already using AI in Slack to improve focus, accelerate decisions, and drive results.

Here's how those features come to life through real examples of teams staying productive in Slack.

Run the day with clarity

When it's time to get up to speed, AI-generated action items help you focus on the most important work first. For example, when a seller starts their day in Slack, their Activity view may highlight an urgent follow-up from a teammate asking for a customer proposal.

With one click, they can jump straight to the message and take action, rather than scanning through threads or trying to remember what came up yesterday. This helps sellers prioritise and respond quickly, so deals don't stall.

Find everything instantly

Before a customer meeting, sales teams often need to find background information fast: Slack conversations, Salesforce notes, or shared documents. With enterprise search, they can simply ask a question, like ‘What's the status of the Hawksdale Group deal?' and get a clear answer, because Slack knows the context.

Enterprise search connects insights across tools like Salesforce, Google Drive, and Confluence, so sellers don't have to switch tabs or chase down files. Everything they need is in one place, reducing context switching and speeding up prep.

Focus on the conversation, not the note-taking

In a fast-paced project review — whether it's a sales pipeline update, a marketing campaign sync, or product sprint planning — conversations move quickly and context matters. With AI-powered huddle notes in Slack, teams don't need to choose between staying engaged and capturing action items.

AI automatically generates a clear, structured summary of the meeting, including decisions and next steps. That means everyone stays focused in the moment, confident that the key details will be documented. And if someone can't join live, they can catch up in minutes without needing a manual recap.





'Even if someone misses the meeting, they're caught up within seconds. AI delivers a full Recap and action items in Slack, so nothing gets lost or delayed.' Nancy Gurd Director of Customer Experience, Caraway Home

Collaborate across the globe

Global teams often work across regions, languages, and time zones. Slack's built-in translations help individuals collaborate with teammates or partners around the world by making it easy to read and respond to messages in different languages.

For example, if a marketing teammate in Tokyo sends a Slack message in Japanese asking global teams to review ad copy, a counterpart in the U.S. can click a button to see the message in their language, understand the request, and give feedback — without leaving Slack or relying on external tools.

Draft faster with AI writing assistance in canvas

Marketers often need to summarise campaign strategies or document creative plans. With AI in canvas, they can start with a quick prompt or use existing Slack conversations to generate a first draft. From there, they can fine-tune the tone, organise sections, or highlight key takeaways.

This accelerates content creation for briefs, overviews, and stakeholder updates, freeing up more time to focus on high-impact work.

Catch up quickly and understand context

Sales conversations move fast, and cross-functional partners need to keep up. When a seller asks for marketing support on ‘A1 Company Horizon’, AI-powered message explanations make it easy to understand what that means, no digging or follow-up needed.

With one cursor hover, a marketer gets instant context, pulled from past messages and team knowledge, that ‘A1 Company Horizon’ refers to an upcoming event. They can respond confidently and jump in to help, without slowing the momentum.

Prep for new stakeholders with confidence

Sales cycles often involve working with new stakeholders: finance reviewers, technical leads, and marketing teams. Before a meeting, reps can use AI-generated profile summaries to get up to speed on a stakeholder's role, recent Slack activity, and priorities. These same summaries can also help new sales team members ramp up faster by offering instant insight into who does what and how work is progressing.

This gives reps the context they need to personalise the conversation and build trust quickly, without digging through old threads or pinging colleagues for background.

Make Slack work smarter for you with these AI-powered features Available now Enterprise search

Channel recaps and thread summaries

Huddles AI meeting notes

Translations Coming soon* AI message explanations

AI action items

AI writing assistance in canvas

AI profile summaries

AI in Slack works where you do

AI in Slack is a fundamental shift in how work gets done. From lightning-fast answers to effortlessly organised information, we're building a smarter, more productive environment for your team.

Some AI features are now included in every paid Slack subscription, but for teams looking to do even more, each subscription unlocks advanced AI capabilities — helping you automate work, make faster decisions, and scale productivity across your organisation.

Pro provides your first experience with Slack's built-in AI, with basic summarisation features for Channels, threads, and huddles, making it a breeze to catch up on conversations.

Using Pro and ready for more? Business+ unlocks a broader set of AI tools, including Recaps, translations, workflow generation, and AI-powered search. These features help your team reduce manual work and stay focused.

Need to scale AI across your company? Enterprise+ delivers Slack's full AI experience. It includes enterprise search, evolved task management, and enterprise-grade security and governance controls. It's built for organisations that want to move faster, operate securely at scale, and have AI embedded into every layer of how their teams work now.

Whether you're just getting started or ready to go deeper, there is a Slack subscription designed to fit your team and grow with you.

