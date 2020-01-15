Effective date: 15 January 2020

To support delivery of our Services, Slack Technologies, LLC (or one of its Affiliates listed below), may engage and use data processors with access to certain Customer Data (each, a ‘Subprocessor’). This page provides important information about the identity, location and role of each Subprocessor. Terms used on this page but not defined have the meaning set forth in the Customer terms of service or superseding written agreement between Customer and Slack (the ‘Agreement’).

Third parties

Slack currently uses third-party Subprocessors to provide infrastructure services, and to help us provide customer support and email notifications. Prior to engaging any third-party Subprocessor, Slack performs diligence to evaluate their privacy, security and confidentiality practices, and executes an agreement implementing its applicable obligations.

Infrastructure subprocessors

Slack may use the following Subprocessors to host Customer Data or provide other infrastructure that helps with delivery of our Services:

Entity name Subprocessing activities Entity country Amazon Web Services, Inc. Cloud service provider United States Google LLC Cloud service provider United States

Other subprocessors

Slack may use the following Subprocessors to perform other Service functions:

Entity name Subprocessing activities Entity country Zendesk, Inc. Cloud-based Customer support services United States

Slack affiliates

Depending on the geographic location of a Customer or their Authorised Users and the nature of the Services provided, Slack may also engage one or more of its Affiliates as Subprocessors to deliver some or all of the Services provided to a Customer

Updates

As our business grows and evolves, the Subprocessors we engage may also change. We will endeavour to provide the owner of the Customer’s account with notice of any new Subprocessors to the extent required under the Agreement, along with posting such updates here. Please check here regularly for updates.