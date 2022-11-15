Effective date: 15 November 2022

To support delivery of our Services, Slack Technologies, LLC (or one of its affiliates listed below), may engage and use data processors with access to certain Customer Data (each, a ‘Subprocessor’). This page provides important information about the identity, location and role of each Subprocessor. Terms used on this page but not defined have the meaning set forth in the customer terms of service (or if applicable, the superseding written agreement between the Customer and Slack or a Slack affiliate(s)) (the ‘Agreement’).

Third parties

Slack currently uses third-party Subprocessors to provide infrastructure services, and to help us provide customer support and email notifications. Prior to engaging any third-party Subprocessor, Slack performs diligence to evaluate their privacy, security and confidentiality practices, and executes an agreement implementing its applicable obligations.

Infrastructure subprocessors

Slack may use the following Subprocessors to host Customer Data or provide other infrastructure that helps with delivery of our Services:

Entity name Purpose of processing Location of subprocessors Additional details Amazon Web Services, Inc. Third-party hosting provider United States

Australia

Canada

France

Germany

India

Japan

South Korea

United Kingdom Customers may select a data region, but as described in this Help Centre article, certain Customer Data may be stored outside this data region. Customer Data from the Germany region is backed up in France, and vice versa. Amazon Web Services, Inc. Third-party hosting provider for availability zones/edge servers United States

Australia

Germany

India

Ireland

Japan

Singapore

South Africa

United Kingdom Customer Data may be transmitted through any edge region to provide better and faster service response time, depending, for example, on the location of Slack Users. Google LLC Cloud service provider United States Email notifications (e.g. workspace invitations) sent by the Slack services are powered by Google Cloud

Other subprocessors

Slack may use the following Subprocessors to perform other Service functions:

Entity name Purpose of processing Location of subprocessors Zendesk, Inc. Third-party service provider of customer support tools United States Cloudfront (Amazon Web Services, Inc.) CDN Global Fastly, Inc. CDN Global

Note: Content Delivery Networks (‘CDN’) are utilised to optimise content delivery for the Services. CDNs are commonly used systems of distributed services that expedite the transmission of content. Note that if a CDN is described as ‘Global’ in the table, it may process data in any country, regardless of a Customer’s location, to better support end users of the Services.

Slack affiliates

Depending on the geographic location of a Customer or their Authorised Users, and the nature of the Services provided, Slack may also engage one or more of its affiliates as sub-processors to deliver some or all of the Services provided to a Customer.

Updates

As our business grows and evolves, the sub-processors that we engage may also change. We will endeavour to provide the owner of the Customer’s account with notice of any new sub-processors to the extent required under the Agreement, along with posting such updates here. Please check back frequently for updates.