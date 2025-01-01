How it works: Slack for software development

The software development process demands a network of cross-functional collaboration and continuous improvement from end to end. Watch the six videos below to learn how Slack makes the development process even more nimble.
An overview of Slack for software development
What you’ll learn:
- How to centralise cross-functional work in product and feature channels
- Ways to unify the end-to-end SDLC from planning to deployment
- How integrating an actionable DevOps toolchain reduces context switching
Click ‘CC’ on YouTube for translated subtitles.
Slack for agile planning and sprints
What you’ll learn:
- How to coordinate user feedback, requirements and sprint planning across agile teams
- Ways to reduce meetings and siloed emails with asynchronous huddle meetings and communication
- How you can integrate agile planning tools such as Jira, Asana and Trello
Click ‘CC’ on YouTube for translated subtitles.
Slack for code reviews
What you’ll learn:
- How Slack brings visibility to pull requests to reduce review cycles and duplicate work
- How collaborating and discussing in-channel lets you take action in a central space
- How to integrate code management tools such as GitHub, Bitbucket and GitLab
Click ‘CC’ on YouTube for translated subtitles.
Slack for CI/CD pipelines
What you’ll learn:
- Ways to be more transparent about the latest builds, merges and tests across environments
- How Slack helps you to react quickly to successes and failures and reduce dev cycles
- How to integrate CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, CircleCI and Travis CI
Click ‘CC’ on YouTube for translated subtitles.
Slack for deployments
What you’ll learn:
- Ways to plan and coordinate deployments and releases with cross-functional visibility
- How to approve and push deployments in-channel and follow along with continuous deployment tool updates
- How to integrate observability and monitoring tools such as Datadog, Splunk and Dynatrace
Click ‘CC’ on YouTube for translated subtitles.
Slack for incident management
What you’ll learn:
- How Slack supports real-time monitoring alerts and automated incident response
- Ways to reduce noise and run parallel investigations with threads to improve mean time to recovery
- How Slack creates an incident source of truth with a time-stamped audit trail for incident reviews
Click ‘CC’ on YouTube for translated subtitles.
