How it works: Slack for software development

The software development process demands a network of cross-functional collaboration and continuous improvement from end to end. Watch the six videos below to learn how Slack makes the development process even more nimble.

An overview of Slack for software development

What you’ll learn:

How to centralize cross-functional work in product and feature channels

Ways to unify the end-to-end SDLC from planning to deployment

How integrating an actionable DevOps toolchain reduces context switching

Click “cc” on YouTube for translated subtitles.

Slack for agile planning and sprints

How to coordinate user feedback, requirements and sprint planning across agile teams

Ways to reduce meetings and siloed emails with asynchronous stand-ups and communication

How you can integrate agile planning tools such as Jira, Asana and Trello

Slack for code reviews

How Slack brings visibility to pull requests to reduce review cycles and duplicate work

How collaborating and discussing in-channel lets you take action in a central space

How to integrate code management tools such as GitHub, Bitbucket and GitLab

Slack for CI/CD pipelines

Ways to be more transparent about the latest builds, merges and tests across environments

How Slack helps you react quickly to successes and failures and reduce dev cycles

How to integrate CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, CircleCI and Travis CI

Slack for deploys

Ways to plan and coordinate deploys and releases with cross-functional visibility

How to approve and push deployments in-channel and follow along with continuous deployment tool updates

How to integrate observability and monitoring tools such as Datadog, Splunk and Dynatrace

Slack for incident management

How Slack supports real-time monitoring alerts and automated incident response

Ways to reduce noise and run parallel investigations with threads to improve mean time to recovery

How Slack creates an incident source of truth with a time-stamped audit trail for incident reviews

