Last month, we made Agentforce, the digital labour platform for enterprises, available in Slack. This enabled companies to deploy trusted, employee-facing autonomous AI agents across all lines of business – sales, service, marketing and commerce.

Today, we’re excited to enhance Agentforce in Slack with a new feature: Slack Actions. These actions enable Agentforce to automatically perform Slack tasks on your behalf, right in the flow of work. In Agentforce, you can build custom actions for just about everything, and with today’s launch, customers can tap into three new pre-built Slack skills – create and update canvases, send direct messages and look up users.

Let’s take a closer look at each pre-built Slack Action:

Create and update documents with Agentforce

Agentforce can now create and update canvases in Slack on your behalf. With this new capability, you can effortlessly manage a variety of essential documents directly within Slack. Whether you’re working on account plans, proposals, contracts, incident reports, onboarding documents, marketing briefs or any other critical files, Agentforce has got you covered.

For example, you could prompt Agentforce to create a new canvas titled 'Account Summary' and automatically add details from the meeting that you just had. From there, teams can continue collaborating in the canvas, all without ever leaving Slack.

Connect with team members

Need to contact a colleague but aren’t even sure who to ask? Let Agentforce identify and message your teammates in Slack. Agentforce can also send Direct Messages through prompts or as part of your workflow, enabling you to keep team members informed about important updates or changes automatically.

For example, let’s say that you learned some important information about one of your biggest customers, A1 Company. You could prompt Agentforce to, 'Send a Slack message to the A1 Company account owner.' Agentforce can also send you a summary of the A1 Company account, update the canvas with A1 Company activities and find escalations in #a1Company-ltd.

Leverage Slack conversational data to improve responses

According to Gartner, 47% of workers struggle to find the information needed to do their jobs. Agentforce can now tap into public and permissioned conversational data in your Slack workspace across channels, lists and canvases to provide more contextually relevant responses. This wealth of unstructured data, grounded in your team’s conversations, adds vital context that makes Agentforce a powerful, knowledgeable member of your team.

For example, Agentforce can serve as an IT specialist to detect service disruptions automatically. By leveraging conversational data in relevant Slack channels, Agentforce can create an initial assessment of impacted systems and potential causes, create a ticket in Service Cloud, send a direct message to the on-site IT resource for resolution and generate a full incident report.

Take action with Agentforce in Slack

These new Slack Actions build upon our mission of unlocking agentic productivity for every employee with purpose-built agents in your flow of work. And we’re just getting started. With Agentforce in Slack, we’re committed to evolving and meeting the increasing demands of businesses, ensuring that they remain adaptable and productive.

Ready to try Agentforce in Slack? Contact our sales team to find out how.