Imagine a near future where AI agents collaborate seamlessly with you and your colleagues. Some represent customers, others teammates — all communicating in the particular language of your business, even across multiple languages. These agents continuously update a shared knowledge base, integrating both established information and new insight in real time.

As we move from single-agent use cases to multiagent systems and eventually towards every business having its own omniagent, we will see AI agents operate across contexts with broader and broader autonomy. We will start our days with questions like: ‘What new issues have customers raised this week?' or ‘What are my employees most concerned about?' An ensemble of agents will summarise the answer from thousands of customer interactions, conversations, and insights from your colleagues. This is the promise of the agentic era.

The question is, how do we get there? The answer involves the kind of information agents need most to execute their tasks effectively: context.

Why context is essential in AI

Context is key for agentic AI to provide real value to companies. Agentic architectures harness the inference power of LLMs to automate tasks despite ambiguity. The more context they have to interpret that ambiguity, the better they perform.

Agents introduce a new way of using computers to automate, one that does not require exhaustively predefining rules for every scenario. Agentic systems can use an LLM's pattern-matching abilities to infer the particulars of any given situation, and they become more effective as they receive richer context — in other words, the less they have to guess.

The promise of human–AI collaboration is lost when agents must constantly ask for details before acting.

Consider how most early AI agents operate today, versus where we are headed. Many current AI agents struggle outside their defined parameters and can easily misinterpret requests if they lose the threads. If they wait for the user to tell them what to interpret, they force the user to become prompt engineers.

Without access to rich enough context, agent developers get stuck in a dilemma that defeats the purpose of agents in the first place. They can design narrow use cases with predictable contextual clues and reliable performance but limited flexibility, or they can take a broader approach and design to live without context. But doing so places the burden on users to supply missing details at the last moment. The promise of human–AI collaboration is lost when agents must constantly ask for details before acting. Both strategies can make incremental gains, but they can preclude the adoption of their agents at scale.

When an agent lacks context, users are forced to spend more time clarifying their prompt than completing the actual task. The solution is to launch agents in an environment where they can observe ongoing conversations about work being done and use their interpretation ability to adapt their instructions and tools to the context surrounding real-world work.