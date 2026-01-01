The Australia Award winner: Afterpay

Pioneering a global shift away from credit, Afterpay is receiving the Australia Country Award for using Slack to facilitate seamless communication and increase productivity, both internally and with external partners.

By allowing users to pay in four fortnightly instalments, Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy where everybody wins, giving customers the ability to budget for the things they want and need. Currently in the midst of a rapid growth spurt, the company is welcoming 20,500 customers a day, pushing its total base over the 11 million mark.

Afterpay uses Slack to connect and empower more than 900 employees to work more efficiently in every department. Even as the pandemic forces most of its workers to stay remote, the company relies on Slack to keep moving forward. In fact, in the past six months alone, Afterpay has hired and onboarded more than 300 new employees. Externally, Slack has been critical for the company to collaborate with third parties and keep contact centres in Manila and Texas up to speed with company developments.

In just five years, Afterpay has evolved from an Australian startup to an ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) Top 20 company that now operates in New Zealand, the US, Canada and the UK. As the company continues to scale globally, it will rely on Slack to drive innovation, foster a culture of inclusion and communication and give millions of customers, as it says, a ‘better way to pay’.