Key takeaways AI writing tools help teams brainstorm ideas, collect notes, generate outlines, and draft written content that fuels creative projects.

These tools assist with many writing-related tasks, such as organizing thoughts from multiple people, assembling logical outlines, creating headlines, sourcing information, checking for proper branding, ensuring legal compliance, and more.

Everyone from the CEO to marketing and sales staff can use AI-powered writing tools to bring clarity and professionalism to their written communications.

Whether you’re brainstorming ideas, drafting copy, refining documents, or producing any kind of text‑based asset, AI writing tools can help. Powered by large language models (LLMs), natural language processing (NLP), and other advanced AI technologies, these tools help teams communicate more clearly and improve the quality of their content.

Marketing, product, and content managers often use AI writing software to scale content production while optimizing quality, clarity, company branding, and correct audience voice. Writers and copy editors can also benefit from AI tools.

These top-ranking AI writing tools for 2026 integrate smoothly into existing team communications and workflows, making them worth serious consideration.

How we evaluated these tools

We evaluated the best generative AI writing tools based on how they handle team collaboration, multiuser editing, accurate document summarization, and other writing-related tasks businesses encounter daily.

Each tool on the list offers:

Quality of output. AI-generated content needs to be accurate, informative, aligned with your prompt request, and free of hallucinations. The best AI tools pull from respected sources and learn your company’s tone to produce useful, aligned copy.

Use-case fit. While most companies rely on AI writing tools for productivity benefits and content production scaling, the tools are not one-size-fits-all. Look for AI writing software that meets your specific uses and needs.

Team collaboration support. All the tools on our list work with in-office, hybrid, and distributed teams. Features such as document sharing and commenting keep all staff, stakeholders, and collaborators informed.

Integrations. Your content creation AI tools need to work in tandem with your current software and apps to ensure smooth workflows and collaborations. The best AI writing tools for you seamlessly integrate into your project management software or other daily-use software platforms.



Best AI writing tools for 2026

As you compare AI writing platforms and tools, evaluate their writing features (editing, summarization, answering, drafting, etc.), integrations into existing software, customer support options, and long-term viability for your organization.

It’s important to note that any AI-powered tool can hallucinate or introduce inaccuracies in its answers. All AI-produced content should be reviewed by a team member for truthfulness, completeness, and alignment with your goals.

This AI writing tools comparison list is curated from G2, and all options have a minimum rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

1. Slack

Use Slack as your primary work operating system to gain access to several AI-powered writing tools that enhance your communications and quickly process information. For example, Slackbot uses generative AI to summarize meeting notes, answer questions, draft and revise messages based on channel discussions, offer recaps of huddles, and edit content directly inside canvases, such as polishing project briefs. Having these AI-features at your fingertips expedites information gathering and generating right where you work each day.

Slack features more than 2,600 app integrations, making it simple to connect with the third-party tools you rely on, including Zoom, Salesforce, and Google Drive.

Slack’s key features:

Synthesizes or summarizes large texts, such as quarterly reports or conversation threads

Lets you ask questions and receive answers generated from your company’s knowledge base and reputable external sources

Identifies and creates a list of detailed action items and who should tackle each one based on huddle or channel discussions

Best for: Quick communication drafts and content summaries

2. Jasper

Jasper is a multilingual AI-writing assistant that helps you draft articles, blog posts, email messaging, and social media posts in more than 30 languages, making it useful for both teams focused on varied written content output and organizations with a global audience and/or workforce.

Integrate Jasper with Slack so your distributed team can brainstorm ideas and work on drafts together to create focused, on-brand content faster and better.

Jasper’s key features:

Pulls from many online sources to draft new, original sentences and paragraphs that pass plagiarism checkers

Writes fiction or nonfiction content fitting a wide variety of uses, from industry reports to creative storytelling

Translates your copy into multiple languages for quick, mindful global distribution

Best for: Collaborative, multilingual content creation

3. ChatGPT (GPT-4.5/GPT-X)

When you have diverse writing tasks on your to-do list, ChatGPT (GPT-4.5/GPT-X) uses its advanced language model to help you write code, generate human-sounding emails, provide explanations about complex topics, and write cohesive articles.

Add the ChatGPT integration to Slack to enable searches of your company files and documents to improve output quality and accuracy.

ChatGPT’s key features:

Offers conversational, intuitive exchanges thanks to natural language understanding, making it feel like chatting with a co-worker

Works for the writing needs of various departments, from marketing and sales to IT and human resources

Can automate routine tasks , such as building a weekly meeting agenda based on conversations in a specific Slack channel

Best for: Companies with a variety of writing projects needing a conversational tone

4. Claude 3 / Claude Opus

Claude uses LLM technology to reason and converse with users when completing tasks, such as writing code or drafting a financial analysis report. Claude can also help tackle simpler everyday writing tasks, including emails and document summaries.

Add the Claude integration to Slack, and you can draft an email, brainstorm ideas, or summarize a PDF without switching tabs. Simply tag Claude in a thread, and it will perform the task you ask.

Claude’s key features:

Handles complex software development projects using Claude Opus

Integrates with financial data platforms to inform research and decision-making when drafting market analysis content

Offers advanced data security, including roles-based permissions, audit logs, single sign-on (SSO), and just-in-time provisioning for businesses

Best for: Organizations needing elevated security, coding, and financial writing

5. NotionAI

Notion serves as a central hub for team collaborations. Notion AI steps in to clean up messy notes, transcribe audio meetings into usable text, or draft a document based on shared information.

Integrate Notion AI with Slack to pull relevant text into brainstorming sessions, along with lists of next steps. It can also summarize fragmented channel discussions, producing a document that’s tidy and meeting-ready, saving you scroll time and mental energy.

NotionAI’s key features:

Transforms random thoughts and notes into usable, coherent text

Creates clear action items and informational takeaways when summarizing meetings

Organizes ideas to make future writing tasks simpler

Best for: Teams needing concise summaries and key details surfaced after collaborative discussions

6. Writer

Marketing, human resources, and sales teams use Writer to create and scale core business documents, including campaign assets, pitch decks, playbooks, and guidelines.

Add the Writer app to Slack to enable search in company channels, messages, and files to retrieve real-time information, such as the latest marketing project update or sales numbers from the morning meeting.

Writer’s key features:

Enables faster production of product launch materials and research reports via AI drafting

Pulls in data from connected apps and offers contextual guidance for creating content

Ensures teams have access to the most current data to fuel their writing

Best for: Teams that ideate, draft, and edit shared documents often

7. Wordsmith

Wordsmith is an AI-powered legal assistant that helps draft legal contracts by sourcing information from your company policies, handbooks, and guidelines; reviews binding agreements for legitimacy and accuracy; and polishes key documents for businesses.

Integrate Wordsmith with Slack to draft, review, get approvals, and distribute legal documents (such as nondisclosure statements) without leaving Slack.

Wordsmith’s key features:

Secures privacy with SOC2 Type 2 compliance, data segregation, enterprise-grade security, and no AI-training on your data

Takes action securely on tasks directly in Slack conversations (no third-party document encryption software needed)

Runs AI-powered legal research in a system developed by lawyers and can export the answers directly into your internal contract templates

Best for: In-house legal teams, lawyers, and compliance committees

8. Stylebot

Maintain brand voice and style consistency using Stylebot. This AI copywriting software ensures you follow your company’s specific writing style guide in all communications, from emails to articles.

Add Stylebot to your Slack workspace to improve writing quality and style adherence, with fewer draft edits needed.

Stylebot’s key features:

Answers questions about grammar and company voice on screen so you don’t have to thumb through a printed manual or open another tab

Provides app updates related to professional language usage, editing best practices, and new grammar rules

Updates writing style and content policies for team distribution as needed, rather than waiting for an annual style guide release

Best for: Team members with content creation roles who write and edit company communications

9. SpotDraft

Contract creation, negotiation, and management are part of every business, big or small. SpotDraft is a contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that assists with all contract-related activities, from drafting and reviewing to updates.

When you download the SpotDraft integration in Slack, a dedicated channel is created to allow for real-time discussions of contract terms and progress updates.

SpotDraft’s key features:

Provides real-time notifications, including opens, clicks, and signatures, to keep deals moving forward

Sends alerts when comments, tags, or replies are added to the contract creation process

Delivers contracts directly (from SpotDraft or Slack) to the recipient (no email tab needed)

Best for: Business offices and legal teams who manage contracts in-house

10. Peerbound

Weave compelling testimonials, quotes, and product reviews into your company’s marketing assets using Peerbound. This AI tool for marketing content quickly surfaces customer proof from customer service call transcripts, G2 reviews, or any approved source you name.

Add Peerbound to any Slack channel and get alerts when curated stories, reviews, or quotes about your company or its products or services are mentioned.

Peerbound’s key features:

Collects customer proof and monitors customer data at scale with AI automations

Generates customer-focused text for use in marketing and sales content

Monitors customer feedback — positive or negative — about your products and services so you can craft content to reinforce or dispute claims

Best for: Businesses that amplify customer feedback to increase visibility, boost credibility, and build brand recognition

11. PageProof

Key aspects of polished writing include editing and proofreading. Your team can collaborate on creative projects using PageProof and its AI-infused smart tools to provide feedback on presentations, emails, and documents.

Keep projects moving forward by integrating PageProof into Slack. You’ll get notifications when someone has been added to the project, it’s time to review the content, or when approvals have been made.

PageProof’s key features:

Reduces fragmented feedback by bringing an automated workflow, project to proof, and team members into one app

Uses AI to check spelling, add tagging, and produce QR codes

Includes an audit history for visibility and generates to-do lists for next steps

Best for: Creative team members who have the final say on content creation

12. Notejoy

Organize your thoughts before you start writing with Notejoy. This collaborative app allows everyone on the team to join the discussion, then adds tags and links to discussion threads for further reference.

Link Notejoy to your Slack workspace to pull information from channels to use in your writing project.

Notejoy’s key features:

Organizes notes in three ways: nested notebooks, nested tags, and bidirectional links

Uses AI search to quickly find specific information within your notes

Works across devices, from computers to tablets and mobile, for note-taking anywhere

Best for: Any creatives working on a team that shares information about content creation projects in online discussions

How to choose the right AI writing tool

The ideal AI-writing tool fits into your existing workflow, moves you toward your content creation goals faster, and feels simple to use. Think about your specific needs, who can benefit, and which writing tasks AI tools can help with as you determine what will work best for your organization.

Step 1: Define your specific use case

Take a look at how often you will be using the AI writing tool. Are you trying to scale content production and implement a solution that increases daily written output? Or is this a tool for occasional convenience?

Then consider how you will use your AI tools. Are basic answers pulled from a knowledge base sufficient? Or do you need to program your company’s voice and expertise for detailed, branded content creation that’s publish-ready? Advanced AI writing tools can be fine-tuned and taught your company’s lingo, tone, style guide, and inventory.

Step 2: Consider who on your team could use AI and how

If your business handles its creative assets in-house, has an engaged C-suite that participates in content ideation, and partners with external writers, consider adding AI tools for content creation to your tech stack. Some AI tools offer collaboration for multiple users, while others cater to individuals.

Departments. It’s common for members of marketing, sales, internal communication, product development, and creative teams to focus on producing publish-ready writing for the company website, product packaging, emails, and more. AI-writing tools speed up the process while offering aligned generative language to get creativity flowing.

Solo creators. Upper management professionals use AI-writing tools to polish their thoughts and produce well-constructed memos, emails, and ideas to bring to their teams.

Contractual help. If you’re investing in company-wide AI tools, extend an invitation to your freelance creatives to use them also. The additional productivity and brand adherence these tools offer mean more efficient collaborations and fewer contract hours billed.

Step 3: Understand the writing tasks AI tools can tackle

Choose AI tools that align with your common business writing tasks. Here’s a sample of items that creative employees work on regularly and that AI writing tools can help with:

Articles

Blog posts

Content briefs

Contracts

Emails

Guidelines

Landing pages

Meeting agendas

Meeting summaries

Memos

Newsletters

Press releases

Product packaging

Project bids

To-do lists

Training materials

For example, if you’re an estimator with a home builder who generates project bids weekly, your sales team can use AI business tools to quickly search your company’s knowledge base and retrieve data about specific home models, pricing, project materials, and current service timelines to generate documents that educate potential home buyers.

How to use AI writing tools with Slack

Slack serves as an online collaboration layer that makes AI-writing tools usable at scale for all types of organizations and teams (in-office, remote, hybrid). Slack integrations featuring AI writing tools and features help teams efficiently generate reliable, high-quality AI output.

Slackbot, your AI assistant, works with these integrations to make work collaborative and actionable across distributed teams. You can easily:

Launch an AI-writing tool to brainstorm ideas as a team and organize notes.

Ask Slackbot to write an assignment brief or share possible article headlines.

Ask Slackbot to retrieve data from a huddle conversation to use in an outline.

Use generative AI tools for writing a first draft of a blog post or creating a contract template.

Set up a Slack workflow automation to complete edits and approvals, with team members tagged for each task.

Work with a proofing integration to collaboratively polish and finalize written content.

Ask an AI-writing tool that’s programmed with your company’s style guide and legal considerations to review your written content.

Ping Slackbot to update the project manager to perform one last review of the content for authenticity and accuracy before it moves into production or publication.

Using Slack’s AI features — and integrating AI-writing tools into Slack — reduces the common back-and-forth communications via email and in document commenting threads, so work gets done faster and more efficiently.

Discover an AI-writing tool to increase productivity

You want to produce more content in a shorter amount of time, without sacrificing brand positioning, creativity, and quality. AI-writing tools for teams can expedite tasks throughout the entire content creation cycle by offering a collaborative environment, setting up automations, making generative suggestions, and tagging key team members throughout the workflow so no steps get missed.

Slack offers software integrations to make your workday run smoothly, without switching tabs every few minutes. Explore the Slack Marketplace for AI tools to enhance your writing tasks, from collaborative brainstorming with your team to collecting notes across platforms and generating first drafts.

This article is for informational purposes only and features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.

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