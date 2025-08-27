Today, we’re transforming how you work with third-party apps in Slack. Now Slack work objects provide dynamic previews of your data and content from third-party applications directly within Slack and enhance the connection between your apps’ data and Slack conversations. This lets you communicate, share and act on your work without constantly jumping between applications. And keeping your conversations and crucial context together means faster and more productive collaboration for your team.

Teams are always juggling multiple applications to get their work done. This leads to fragmented workflows, data silos and significant context switching, all of which adds up to hours of lost productivity. Slack is reimagining work from the ground up by bringing all your people, apps and data together in one central hub. It’s the go-to place for getting work done.

Over the past year, we’ve enhanced your Slack work experience by offering deeper Salesforce integrations, including Salesforce channels and Tableau Next. With Slack work objects, we’re extending the idea of deeper integrations to third-party apps by delivering a connected experience through rich ‌app previews that bring data and information alongside conversations. We’re thrilled to announce that our first wave of partners, the apps that you use most – Google Drive, OneDrive, Asana, PagerDuty, Box and Highspot – are now integrated using work objects, so you can see and do more directly in Slack.

Bring your apps to life with Slack work objects

Imagine having all your app data directly inside Slack, so you can see details, images and documents without jumping to another window. Slack work objects make this possible by standardising how third-party data is displayed in Slack, creating a much deeper connection between your apps and your team’s conversations. You’ll have ‌dynamic previews that include everything from file descriptions to embedded images. And it’s not just for viewing – you can‌ take actions, such as marking Asana tasks as complete, without ever having to leave your Slack workspace. By seamlessly integrating your app data, conversations and team members, Slack helps you to achieve more within the platform, building on our promise of a unified work operating system.

With Slack work objects, you can now:

Do more with your apps: Slack work objects connect your apps’ data with Slack conversations, allowing you to work with your apps in one place. They let you work and collaborate directly where your file, task or dashboard has been shared. For instance, when a document or ticket is shared, you can view and respond to related conversations, or act on a file by adding comments or making edits. These edits include in-line editing of records, marking tasks as complete or approving requests directly within Slack.

View rich previews of your work: When you share files, tasks or tickets, you’ll get rich content previews directly in Slack. This is much more than a basic link unfurl. It makes it easier to understand the context at a glance, saving you time and clicks. For example, you can view the latest file details, embedded images and additional details that allow you to take action, such as completing a task, checking a dashboard for updates or approving work in Slack.

Get real-time updates across Slack and your apps: When you edit records, mark tasks as done or approve requests, both Slack and the app will automatically update. This ensures that you always have the latest information, no matter where you’re working.

Search with fast, comprehensive results: Combining your app data and conversations in Slack creates a complete picture that enhances search, delivering faster, more accurate results. Now when you search in Slack, you can instantly find all relevant files and data from integrated apps such as Google Drive, OneDrive, Asana and more. Click on the file for a rich view that includes related conversations, all on a single screen.

Empower your AI agents with richer context: Your conversations connect directly to app data, giving your agentic teammates more context to find information and act faster, making you more productive than ever before.

‘Slack is one of our most popular integration partners, and we’re excited for these enhancements that make it even easier for users to stay in flow and reduce context switching as they move their most important work forward. Working closely with the Slack team was a fantastic experience, and this launch reflects the shared commitment we have to building great experiences across our two platforms.’ David Shackelford Head of PM, Enterprise & Platform, Asana

Deeper integrations with your favourite apps

Discover the latest functionality for your favourite apps, built with Slack work objects. We’re bringing your essential tools directly into your flow of work, making it easier than ever to get things done.

Sharing and working on your Google, Microsoft and Box files has never been simpler

Slack now has new Google Drive and OneDrive experiences, allowing teams to share documents for review, co-edit presentations, distribute meeting notes and collaborate on project plans directly within Slack channels.

The new Box for Slack integration lets you share a Box link and instantly see rich, interactive previews – scroll through documents, spreadsheets and presentations without leaving Slack. Previews stay in sync with the latest Box updates, so you’re always working with the most current version. And a streamlined side panel for quick actions and file details helps you to stay productive.

‘Modern collaboration relies on reducing friction between the tools that teams use every day. With new enhancements to Box’s Slack integration, including dynamic file previews and contextual insights in Slack, teams can establish consistent workflows while securely accessing and sharing Box content – without leaving Slack. Box AI will continue participating in Slack conversations and providing assistance based on Box content.’ Fernando Cerenza Senior Team Director, Product Management, Box

Manage your Asana projects in Slack with richer previews and faster actions

The latest update to the Asana for Slack integration brings richer previews of Asana tasks, projects and more directly into your Slack channels and DMs, eliminating the need to switch between tools. You can now see more at a glance, with key details such as assignee, due date and project in the preview. Act faster by commenting, completing, assigning and more directly from the preview, and see full descriptions and custom fields, just like in Asana, so you always have the complete information at hand. Everything works with your Asana permissions, ensuring that you only see what you’re meant to.

Boost sales productivity with the new Highspot integration

The Highspot for Slack integration offers a connected user experience with enhanced search and rich content details, so users can work faster and smarter. Highspot items, Spots and Pitches now display content type and when they were last updated, directly in the main thread, and clicking into the preview shows additional data and conversations directly in Slack. View all your Highspot content interactions ‌together with your conversations in Slack, showcasing views, shares, bookmarks and downloads for each item.

‘Elevating GTM teams to work smarter and make a bigger impact is core to our mission. Doing so means being where they work, with the insights, intuitive experience and guidance that they need to be their best. This is why we’re thrilled to be a Slack work objects launch partner, bringing richer Slack integration to our customers so they can easily access our unique insights and actions everywhere they work.’ Tony Lew SVP of Product Management & Design, Highspot

Streamline incident management with the new PagerDuty integration

This enhancement integrates PagerDuty incident management directly into Slack, offering rich, metadata-powered previews and a persistent side panel for real-time context and insights. Secure content can be revealed via user authentication, protecting sensitive incident data. By centralising incident response within Slack, teams can respond faster and collaborate more effectively, ultimately reducing mean time to resolution and improving system reliability.

“When developers are in the middle of an incident, there’s no time to context switch or dig for answers. PagerDuty’s integration with Slack work objects delivers the full incident context and AI-powered guidance right where you’re already working — surfacing what matters, suggesting next steps, and letting you act instantly. It’s about unblocking your team, moving with confidence, and getting back to building — especially when the stakes are high and reliability and security are not negotiable.” Rukmini Reddy SVP of Engineering, PagerDuty

A central hub for work: connecting all your apps and conversations

Slack work objects revolutionise how you use apps and data within Slack. By integrating deeply across all Slack features, they bring your applications, data and conversations together in one central hub. No more constant context switching – you can now use your apps and have conversations all in one place, so you can stay focused and get work done directly from Slack. Plus, search and agents have access to richer information, which means your teams can achieve more, faster.

Integrations for Salesforce, Tableau Next, Google Drive, OneDrive, Asana, PagerDuty, Box and Highspot are available or coming soon. We’ll continue expanding the list of integrated apps, so stay tuned for more updates.

Learn more about Slack work objects and get started today.