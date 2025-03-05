Bring digital labour to every team with Agentforce and Slack

Only a few months ago, we unveiled Agentforce 2.0, bringing the power of Agentforce into Slack and revolutionising enterprise employee productivity. We saw early adopters such as ZoomInfo, reMarkable and MIMIT Health instantly grasp the potential, harnessing this new agentic AI to accelerate their work. Slack, the operating system for work, became the natural home for this transformation, turning agents into teammates directly in the flow of work.

Today, we’re taking that vision even further and announcing even more innovations that will enhance Agentforce engagement, unlock digital labour for any team and enable independent software vendor (ISV) partners to build powerful Agentforce solutions with Slack.

Agentforce is now an even better teammate in Slack

By surfacing Agentforce in Slack, it becomes a natural extension of your team. Bring Agentforce directly into your team’s conversations, just like adding in a colleague, or embed Agentforce into Slack workflows to make routine processes smoother. The latest enhancements we are releasing are all about making Agentforce a more natural and efficient part of your team in Slack. Let’s dive in.

Mention Agentforce in a Slack channel

Just as you would with a teammate, you can @mention Agentforce in a Slack channel to start working together. Agentforce will then share a draft response to your question with you privately for review; once approved, it will share the response in thread with your colleagues.

Combined with Slack actions, which empower Agentforce to automatically perform Slack tasks on your behalf, Agentforce becomes an even more helpful, autonomous teammate.

Coming: May 2025

Add Agentforce into your Slack workflows

Soon, you’ll be able to add Agentforce to Slack workflows without writing any code. Trigger Agentforce from Slack events and pass Slack conversational context back to Agentforce without needing to rely on user-initiated actions. For example, if an end user responds with a specific emoji, or reacji, to a message, that event, plus the content of the message, could automatically trigger an Agentforce response.

Coming: Summer 2025

Improved visual clarity for Agentforce responses

We’re enhancing Agentforce’s response format in Slack, focusing on cleaner layouts and better rendering of structured information, such as lists, to make information even easier to read. This deepens and simplifies the way Agentforce integrates into your conversations and workflows.

Coming: April 2025

It’s now easier to deploy Agentforce for every team

Imagine every employee empowered with their own employee-facing Agentforce team in Slack. We’re making that a reality by broadening access to Agentforce, building ISV partner solutions, streamlining deployment and simplifying administration. Let’s look at these in more detail.

Salesforce identity licences for Slack users

Salesforce admins can now assign users a no-cost Identity licence and connect these to corresponding Slack users so that any Slack user can interact with Agentforce, gaining valuable user context and access to data stored in Data Cloud. This means that every team across your company, even those without Salesforce licences, can benefit from Agentforce in Slack. Imagine your HR, IT or finance teams having a powerful agent as a teammate. With this new licence, you can start building your digital labour force for any team directly in Slack.

Coming: April 2025

Introducing Agentforce employee type in Agent Builder

Soon, you’ll be able to easily deploy Agentforce for employee use cases across Slack and Salesforce with a new Agentforce template. The Agentforce employee template allows customers to create multiple employee agents that can be configured and deployed across any line of business. Whether it’s updating the account team on the latest customer meeting, answering onboarding questions or providing help from IT, this template offers a flexible foundation for deploying employee agents across any team.

Coming: April 2025

Streamlined Agentforce publishing in Slack

For Slack admins, we’ve developed a new guided Agentforce publishing experience. Admins can easily review and manage Salesforce permission sets for agents and deploy existing agents to select Slack workspaces. These admin enhancements give admins full oversight and control, leading to a seamless deployment experience.

Coming: April 2025

Build ISV partner solutions with Agentforce and Slack

In February, we launched Slack actions to automatically perform Slack tasks on your behalf. Now, our ISV partners can build agents for any use case with Slack actions and host them on the AgentExchange for any customer to leverage. Today, any developer can build a solution using Slack actions such as Search Slack, Create/Update canvas, DM user, Look up user and many more to come.

Available now

Bring agentic productivity to every employee in Slack

The future of work is here, driven by the transformative power of agentic AI. Over the coming months, we’re unleashing a wave of innovations designed to empower you to build your own dynamic digital workforce, seamlessly embedded in Slack. Ready to get started? Contact our team of experts to find out how.