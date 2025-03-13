When a lead finally commits to buying after a long sales cycle, your sales team is ready to celebrate. But without a finalized sales order, they can’t achieve the win.

If your sales order and fulfillment process involves approval delays or last-minute stockouts, endless emails and phone calls can consume resources while customers wait for updates. Improving your workflow helps sales teams close deals faster, deliver better customer service, and focus on selling.

Learn all about a sales order — and how it differs from purchase orders and invoices — to understand its role and the best practices for sales order processing.

What is a sales order?

A sales order is a document that confirms a purchase agreement between a buyer and seller. It typically lists client and vendor information at the top, with details about the sale below, such as costs and fulfillment method.

When companies include precise purchase order details and transaction terms (such as contractual obligations), sales orders typically become enforceable, legally binding documents. Depending on their size, structure, or industry, most sales teams generate sales orders in response to a purchase order. These are documents sent by a buyer to a seller, outlining the specific goods or services they want to purchase, including quantities, prices, delivery details, and payment terms.

Sales order form: its purpose and importance

Since a sales order form is a legally binding document that promises the delivery of requested goods or services by an agreed-upon date, specificity and accuracy are crucial. To streamline the sales order management process, companies can use a template with fields for product descriptions, payment method details, and unique customer requirements.

Here’s how this form supports core business functions:

Improves customer service and satisfaction. By clearly listing vendor information and transaction terms, you contribute to faster sale resolution. For large accounts or customers with unique requirements, consider using a dedicated channel for communication instead of email. This helps keep all critical details and conversations in one place for easy reference.

Increases order accuracy. A consistent sales order format should have clear fields for important information and signature lines for the review and approval process. Consider integrating your CRM with Slack to automate approvals and order processing, which can save time and reduce errors.

Enhances inventory management. Provide stock reference fields on your sales order form so teams can reserve items and update systems when orders are placed. You can keep track of your inventory in real time with a solution like Slack AI , which can alert sales and procurement teams if stock runs low.

Supports decision-making. Offering a record of past sales for inventory planning helps with sales tracking, forecasting, and auditing. Connecting Slack, the AI-powered work operating system , to your sales order processing, finance, and shipping apps can help teams visualize the process to make faster and more-informed decisions.

Boosts operational efficiency. When sales teams use templates pre-filled with vendor information, it can save a lot of time. Companies can have larger productivity gains when they automate their sales order processing workflow. Automations can manage data entry and multi-department approval chains, reducing manual effort.

The lifecycle of a sales order

When a customer sends your company a purchase order, the next step is for you to create a sales order. This is your company’s agreement to sell the products or services to the buyer. While Slack for sales teams can automate many steps in the process, let’s look at the basic sales order lifecycle:

Order creation: A sales rep enters the purchase order details into a spreadsheet or accounting software and then sends copies to internal teams, external partners — like the delivery service — and the buyer.

Order processing: Sales, finance, or order management teams confirm product availability, customer information, and payment terms.

Order fulfillment process: Teams prepare the order and coordinate shipping and delivery services. Following delivery, finance creates an invoice, or the customer pays with an agreed-upon payment method.

Archiving: Sales operation teams store paper or digital sales orders, and accounting keeps copies.

Sales orders vs. other documents

Before creating sales orders, teams handle other documents as part of the sales process. Each form has a specific role. Depending on your company’s workflow and the buyer’s approval process, each one could require one or more signatures. Here’s a closer look at a sales order versus a purchase order, a quote, and other documents.

Request for quote (RFQ): If your company provides bulk goods or custom products or services, sales teams may receive RFQs. Buyers issue RFQs during their procurement process. Sellers, on the other hand, send sales orders as part of their sales process to confirm a sale. Sales orders are legally binding, but RFQs are not.

Quote: While a quote is often negotiable and the buyer isn’t obligated to purchase, a sales order finalizes the deal and triggers the order fulfillment process. A quote also is not a legally binding document.

Purchase order: During the procurement process, buyers create a purchase order, or a formal offer to buy. A vendor generates a sales order to confirm acceptance of the purchase order. In short, a purchase order initiates a sale, and a sales order finalizes it.

Invoices: While sales orders and invoices show payment method and vendor information, typically only invoices request payment from the buyer. Order forms begin the internal order processing and fulfillment process, and invoices are customer-facing statements that complete the transaction.

Best practices for managing sales orders

A sales order form lays the groundwork for a successful fulfillment process. Streamlining this workflow is important since it affects many teams, from warehouse operations to accounting. To boost partner sales, keep track of your inventory, and exceed customer expectations, follow these tips and best practices for sales order management.

Use software to create a sales order template

Using a standard sales order template can save time and increase order accuracy. For small businesses and startups looking for a do-it-yourself solution, consider creating a form in word processing or spreadsheet software, or find an industry-specific sales order template online.

Some ecommerce and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms generate sales orders, and a CRM like Salesforce can automate the process. Connecting Slack for Sales to your order management solution lets you bring teams and data sources together while automating workflows for faster approvals and order fulfillment.

Ensure that every sales order has these components

Customize your sales order template to fit your industry and products. But make sure that in addition to a unique identifier (order number), the sales order form includes these key components:

Vendor information: List your company name, address, and contact details, including your email and brand logo.

Buyer information: Enter the customer’s name (or registered business name), contact person, billing address for payment, shipping address for delivery, phone number, and email.

Purchase order details: Include the purchase order number from the buyer’s form and date, if desired.

Order date: Each form should show the month, day, and year the employee created the sales order.

Product or service data: An itemized list that includes product codes or stock-keeping units (SKUs), descriptions, quantities, specific conditions, and unique customer requirements.

Pricing: Itemize pricing to show the cost per unit, applicable taxes, delivery charges, and freight insurance. List discounts, provide subtotals, and display the final amount. If the customer paid a deposit or down payment, remember to include this information.

Payment method: Enter the payment method that was agreed upon or list the one(s) your company accepts.

Payment terms: Provide the payment due date or credit terms, such as due upon receipt, net-30, -60, or -90.

Delivery or shipping details: List the shipping method, expected shipment date, and estimated delivery date. Define the shipping terms, including who’s responsible for costs.

Terms and conditions: Companies may have their legal team draft this section to ensure enforceability as a legally binding document and to cover return and warranty policies.

Approval section: While not all businesses require signatures from buyers, some customers may sign sales orders as part of their procurement process. For vendors, document signatures improve enforceability as a legally binding document.

Special instructions: Depending on your company and product, you may want to repeat any unique customer requirements and handling requests here.

Optimize sales order management

Artificial intelligence and automation can make a huge difference when a process involves multiple departments, repetitive tasks, or revenue-related activities, like order fulfillment. Here’s how you can use technology in your sales order process:

Enable team collaboration. Connect your sales, fulfillment, and customer service teams. At a Japan-based employment agency, 97% of employees reported improved communication and work efficiency with Slack. The sales team saw the greatest boost using Slack for real-time client interactions, manager approvals, and knowledge sharing.

Provide quick access to shared knowledge. AI-powered tools can help teams find answers and internal resources faster. For instance, Slack AI enables sales reps to search company knowledge bases and other sources for fast answers about its order fulfillment process. It can also summarize key information from channels or missed meetings.

Automate approval workflows. Authorize sales orders and inform reps of approval status faster. With integrated e-signature tools and Slack’s Workflow Builder , you can move orders between departments seamlessly and keep everyone in the loop.

Offload tasks. Share the workload with digital AI agents so your sales, fulfillment, and service teams can focus on high-value activities. Third-party AI agents, like Agentforce assistants in Slack , can handle tasks such as providing order status or delay updates, processing changes, and estimating delivery times.

Use AI and automation tools for a faster sales order process

Your sales cycle isn’t getting shorter, and teams want to close deals faster. Nailing down your sales order process is a crucial piece of the puzzle. With customer satisfaction on the line and multiple departments involved, optimizing your sales order and fulfillment process with help from a work operating system like Slack can help your company achieve higher efficiency and profits.