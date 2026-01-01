The Germany Award winner: ABOUT YOU

One of the fastest-growing e-commerce companies in Europe, ABOUT YOU is receiving the Germany Country Award for its innovative company-wide use of Slack to offer users a more inspiring, convenient and personalised digital shopping experience.

To drive awareness for how internal teams can use the platform, Slack 101 and 201 sessions are included in ABOUT YOU Academy; a monthly internal knowledge-sharing event. This empowers every department to take advantage of Slack’s features – from HR, which welcomes new hires and streamlines onboarding with Slack’s Workflow Builder, to IT, which uses in-channel incident management tools to resolve issues.

During big retail events, for example, ABOUT YOU uses Slack to meet the increased demand on its website to ensure fast, seamless shopping for its users. In a network of Slack channels, the team uses message threads, emoji and @mentions to coordinate the regulation of their Amazon Web Services (AWS) server capabilities so shoppers can enjoy an uninterrupted experience. When staffers need to chat directly with AWS, ABOUT YOU relies on Slack Connect to bring the right teams from each company into a channel.

The retailer also leverages Slack Connect with over 15 external organisations, including partners who participate in the annual code.talks conference sponsored by ABOUT YOU. Slack enables faster, more structured workflows and has improved how colleagues communicate internally by streamlining internal support requests. To receive and triage issues, the operations team uses a mix of workflows, emoji and public and private Slack channels.