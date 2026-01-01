The UK Award winner: Gymshark

An early adopter of influencer marketing, Gymshark is receiving the UK Country Award for using Slack to help its employees focus on the work that matters to them: ensuring that the company’s 12 million social-media followers and customers continue to go wild for its high-performance, Instagram-worthy sportswear.

With Slack, Gymshark has shifted communications out of siloed inboxes and into channels, making it easier for teams to find the information they need to get things done. Rather than having to waste time searching through emails for the latest files, the most up-to-date information is at hand. Because the company has integrated the apps its people use every day into Slack, teams spend less time toggling between tabs and more time staying productive.

Every Gymshark worker is on Slack, and it’s where 95% of all their communications happen. Internal email is simply no longer required. Instead, employees connect in a variety of departmental and group channels, and they use direct messaging when they need to have a one-on-one conversation. From creating a companywide ticketing system to streamline employee requests, to hosting a Covid-compliant product launch, Slack has become the place where Gymshark’s real work gets done.

‘Slack is really a business-critical system for us,’ says Richard Boon, one of Gymshark’s tech support managers. ‘We have everything we need at our fingertips, and it has massively improved response times, productivity and efficiency.’

Recently valued at nearly $1.4 billion, Gymshark plans to rival the biggest fitness brands in the world, and will continue to expand its use of Slack as it works toward that goal.