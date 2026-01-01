Customers who agreed to the platform beta services terms prior to the Effective Date listed below can find such terms available here.

Effective: 14th September 2022

This beta services a(or, if applicable, your written agreement governing the applicable Beta Service (defined below)) (‘Terms’) describes your rights and responsibilities when accessing the Beta Services. By indicating your acceptance to these Terms, or enabling or using a Beta Service, you:

agree to the following terms on behalf of the Slack customer with which you are employed, affiliated or associated (the ‘ Customer ’),

’), represent that you have the authority to bind the Customer to these Terms, and

represent that you are an Authorised User under the Customer terms of service found at https://slack.com/terms-of-service or other written agreement between Slack and the Customer governing provision and use of the Services (the ‘Agreement’).

If you do not have such authority or do not agree to these Terms, you may not use the Beta Services. These Terms are an addendum to and form a part of the Agreement. Capitalised terms used but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Agreement. To the extent of any conflict or inconsistency between the provisions in these Terms and the Agreement, these Terms shall control.