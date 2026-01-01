Platform beta service terms
Effective: 14th September 2022
This beta services a(or, if applicable, your written agreement governing the applicable Beta Service (defined below)) (‘Terms’) describes your rights and responsibilities when accessing the Beta Services. By indicating your acceptance to these Terms, or enabling or using a Beta Service, you:
- agree to the following terms on behalf of the Slack customer with which you are employed, affiliated or associated (the ‘Customer’),
- represent that you have the authority to bind the Customer to these Terms, and
- represent that you are an Authorised User under the Customer terms of service found at https://slack.com/terms-of-service or other written agreement between Slack and the Customer governing provision and use of the Services (the ‘Agreement’).
If you do not have such authority or do not agree to these Terms, you may not use the Beta Services. These Terms are an addendum to and form a part of the Agreement. Capitalised terms used but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Agreement. To the extent of any conflict or inconsistency between the provisions in these Terms and the Agreement, these Terms shall control.
- Beta Services. From time to time, Slack may make certain Services, features or functionality available to the Customer, at no charge, which may be designated by Slack as a beta, pilot, limited release, developer preview, non-production, evaluation or by a similar description, to be used in conjunction with or separate from the Services, as applicable (each, a ‘Beta Service’ and collectively, the ‘Beta Services’). Pursuant to the terms hereof, Slack agrees to allow the Customer to test and evaluate the Beta Services, and the Customer may choose to try such Beta Services or not in its sole discretion. To the extent that the Customer enables, uses or tests a Beta Service that (a) requires the use of any Slack software integration, the software integration supplement found at https://slack.com/terms-of-service/slack-integrations shall apply, and (b) requires the use of any Slack API, whether public or private, the separately agreed-to API terms of service found at https://slack.com/terms-of-service/api shall govern. Beta Services are intended for evaluation purposes, are not generally available, may contain bugs and errors and may be subject to additional terms as set forth in any associated documentation.
- No performance or uptime warranties. NOTWITHSTANDING ANYTHING TO THE CONTRARY IN THE AGREEMENT, THE CUSTOMER ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT THE BETA SERVICES ARE PROVIDED ‘AS-IS’ WITH RESPECT TO THEIR PERFORMANCE, SPEED, FUNCTIONALITY, SUPPORT AND AVAILABILITY, AND SLACK WILL HAVE NO LIABILITY OR OBLIGATION FOR ANY HARM OR DAMAGE ARISING FROM DEFICIENCIES THEREWITH.
- Feedback. The Customer agrees to provide ongoing feedback to Slack regarding the Beta Services. The Customer grants Slack an unlimited, irrevocable, perpetual, sublicensable, royalty-free licence to use any such feedback or suggestions for any purpose without any obligation or compensation to the Customer or any Authorised User.
- Publicity requests. Provided that Slack obtains the Customer’s prior written consent (via email is permitted), Slack may use the Customer’s name or logo or, upon Slack’s request, a mutually agreed-upon comment, quotation or statement related to the Customer’s use of the Beta Services, each of which may be used by Slack as a reference for marketing or promotional purposes in connection with the Beta Services (‘Publicity Rights’). The parties acknowledge and agree that Publicity Rights are not a requirement for the Customer to test or evaluate the Beta Services.
- Confidentiality. Subject to the ‘Publicity’ section, the Customer agrees that any associated functionality or product information; any features or functions of the ‘Slack’ team communications platform that are disclosed by Slack to the Customer and are not publicly available, including, without limitation, non-public or pre-release tools, products, environments or APIs and any associated documentation, and any and all data or information contained therein (‘Slack Proprietary Elements’); and the Customer’s participation in the Beta Services programme constitute Slack’s Confidential Information, as defined in the Agreement. This ‘Confidentiality’ section shall survive termination of these Terms and shall continue to apply to the Slack Proprietary Elements unless and until the Slack Proprietary Elements become generally available to the public without restriction and through no fault of the Customer or any of its Affiliates, agents, consultants or employees.
- Modifications. As our business evolves, we may change these Terms. If we make a material change to the Terms, we will provide the Customer with reasonable notice prior to the change taking effect, either by emailing the email address associated with the Customer’s account or by messaging the Customer through the Services. The Customer can review the most current version of the Terms at any time by visiting this page. The materially revised Contract will become effective on the date set forth in our notice, and all other changes will become effective upon posting of the change. If the Customer (or any Authorised User) accesses or uses a Beta Service after the effective date, that use will constitute the Customer’s acceptance of any revised terms and conditions.
- Term and termination. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Agreement, these Terms commence on the date that you indicate your acceptance to the Terms, or enable or use a Beta Service, whichever is earliest, and will remain in effect unless either party provides written notice of termination upon thirty days’ written notice to the other. The Customer’s right to use any particular Beta Service will commence on the date that Slack makes such Beta Service available to the Customer, and will end on the earlier of (a) the date Slack makes such Beta Service generally available within, or as an add-on to, the Services, or (b) the termination date of such Beta Service following thirty (30) days’ written notice by the Customer. The Customer acknowledges and agrees that Slack may discontinue making any particular Beta Service available to the Customer at any time in its sole discretion, and may never make the Beta Service generally available as part of, or an add-on to, the Services, and that its decision to purchase the Services was not and is not contingent on the delivery of any future functionality or features within the Beta Services.