Expand the power of your digital HQ to customers and partners

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Slack users
These days you might work with customers and partners through a mix of email, video calls and other tools. Multiple channels of communication can lead to inefficient and impersonal experiences.
Streamline your communication with Slack Connect to build efficient partnerships and stronger relationships.
專題講者：
SlackSr. Principal Digital Success Programs ManagerBrian Merz
SlackSr. Product Marketing Manager, Self-Serve EducationSteven Pelham
