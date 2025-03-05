Find everything: Introducing enterprise search in Slack

Slack is where the most innovative teams and companies work. It’s a work operating system where conversations spark ideas, ideas turn into plans, expertise is exchanged, apps are accessed and workflows are run. Now, imagine a comprehensive enterprise search experience that goes beyond Slack to find you everything that you need across your organisation so that you can work faster.

Today, we’re excited to launch enterprise search for Slack, an AI-powered search experience that can extend across all your organisation’s apps and files – helping you find exactly what you need, when you need it, so that you can get back to focus on what matters.

Enterprise search builds on Slack’s powerful conversational AI search experience, allowing you to connect all your third-party apps and drives to Slack and creating a central, searchable hub for all your company’s knowledge and data. Now you can find anything and everything that you need instantly – from files and documents to conversational data and insights – all from the central search bar in Slack.

Connected business systems will include Asana, Box, GitHub, Google Drive, Jira and Salesforce, among others. Today, the first set of connectors is available, with several more coming soon. Customers with Slack AI licences on the Enterprise Grid subscription can start using Slack’s enterprise search today.

Unlock the power of your connected data

Employees switch between apps dozens of times a day just to find the information that they need. It’s a productivity killer. Enterprise search for Slack revolutionises how you find files, data and documents: no more wasted time sifting through endless folders or relying on outdated search methods.

Enterprise search unifies your entire tech stack in Slack into a single, searchable interface. It’s like having a super-smart research assistant that you can check in with at any time. Our refined algorithms and conversational interface deliver focused answers, empowering you to retrieve that crucial presentation, report or data set in seconds. And because trust is at the foundation of everything we do, search results adhere to the most up-to-date permissions in your connected apps, so that you only see the information you’re supposed to.

With enterprise search, you have the confidence of knowing that everything you need is at your fingertips, driving productivity and seamless workflow.

Go deeper with Google Drive and GitHub connectors

With the Google Drive connector, you’re not just seeing ‌notifications from Drive that work is happening; you can also search across all the slide decks, documents and spreadsheets that your company has put together over the years. This expanded integration securely brings data from the Google Workspace apps that you know directly into Slack. This gives you insight into both historical conversational knowledge about the work and the final deliverables that have been successful, so that you don’t have to start from zero when building out a new presentation.

The GitHub connector allows you to instantly access pull requests – or proposals to merge changes to your codebase – across your repositories without leaving Slack. And AI answers about your code stack now reference your pull requests, giving you faster troubleshooting, deeper insights and more time to focus on what matters: building great software. Have a question about how a change rolled out across desktop, iOS and Android? Want to find the right experiment toggle for a new feature? Enterprise search helps you find it instantly.

Looking ahead to what’s coming: You’ll be able to quickly uncover the canonical documents and files from Box that make your organisation run smoothly – and they’ll also be able to feed you answers so that your employees’ questions are referencing the best sources possible. And with Asana, you’ll be able to search across your organisation’s tasks to uncover the status of a project, dive into details about a planned item and collaborate even more effectively.

It’s no secret that people and teams of all sizes rely on best-in-class tools to do great work. With the launch of Slack’s enterprise search capabilities, joint Google Workspace and Slack customers will be able to securely access information from their favourite collaboration apps, right within Slack. We look forward to seeing how our mutual customers use this new connector at scale. Yulie Kwon Kim VP of Product, Google Workspace, Google

Search across your entire enterprise with Slack AI

Slack has always been about helping you find what you need within your Slack environment, from messages to files to conversations. And with Slack AI, we made that even better. Need to dive into a long thread quickly? Slack AI can summarise it. Have a question about a project? Slack AI can answer it. With enterprise search, we’re now expanding that AI-powered search across your organisation’s entire tech stack. Ask a question and get instant answers from all your systems and data sources – without leaving Slack.

As we rapidly integrate more third-party apps, Slack’s search will become the definitive hub for all your organisational knowledge, enabling every team to find answers from conversations (both human and agentic), documents, project files, tasks and more. Just about any discoverable content within those apps will be searchable directly in Slack.

We need a single pane of glass for all our data sources across our different systems. Enterprise search in Slack delivers exactly that. With the help of AI, we can surface all the right information directly in front of our users. HC Madsen (They/Them) Senior IT Systems Engineer, EasyPark Group

Why enterprise search matters now

The way we work has changed. It’s more collaborative, more AI-driven, more agentic – where systems can adapt to new information, make decisions and act on our behalf. In this new era of intelligent teamwork, humans and AI agents collaborate seamlessly for greater efficiency and smarter outcomes. Enterprise search is your key to navigating this evolving landscape.

End app-switching frustration: Find everything from important presentations to account conversations to engineering pull requests, directly in Slack.

Discover hidden knowledge: Uncover insights that you didn’t even know existed. Ask a question and get answers from across your company.

Boost your productivity: Refine your searches with conversational language and get more specific, relevant results that help you get your work done faster.

Make smarter decisions: Get a complete picture of all your data so that you can make informed decisions with confidence.

Prepare for the agentic era: As AI agents become more integrated into our work, enterprise search provides the foundation necessary for seamless automation and intelligent task delegation across the tech stack.

What makes Slack’s enterprise search different

Enterprise search unlocks your organisation’s collective knowledge, empowering employees across every department to find the information that they need, when they need it, right where they’re working. With search across customer data, connected apps and conversations, everyone can uncover critical insights, take action and feed data back into business systems.

Here’s what makes our enterprise search different:

Data security: Real-time searches mean that your access to data might change over time. With user-level federated searches across connected apps and data sources, external source permissions follow each user, giving you the right access at the right time.

Personalised relevance: We learn what’s important to you. Our search adapts to your role, your projects and who you interact with – delivering results that are tailored to your specific needs.

Seamless Slack integration: It’s not a separate tool; it’s a natural extension of your Slack experience. Search directly from the Slack interface and get instant, actionable results.

Unlock hidden expertise: Quickly find the people with the answers that you need. Identify subject-matter experts based on their contributions to relevant conversations.

Conversational questions : Search using natural language, getting summaries and relevant results across all your data sources. This intuitive interface makes finding the information that you need easier than ever before.

Enterprise search in Slack has been a game changer. Its ability to pull information from multiple sources has helped me quickly find what I need. At one point, I had been searching everywhere for a specific demo video, and after I connected to Google Drive in Slack's enterprise search I found it immediately – as well as the thread where I needed to share the demo. Being able to quickly surface that video, and stay grounded in the place I needed to take action, saved me lots of time and context switching. Neil Brady Director, Product Line, Salesforce

Ready to give it a try?

Just type your question into the Slack search bar. No indexing, no storing – just the most up-to-date information, always.

Enterprise search for Google Drive and GitHub is available today by request and will be rolling out in the coming weeks to customers with Slack AI licences on the Enterprise Grid subscription. We’ll be releasing more sources soon, so follow us on social media for updates!