Introducing your partners to Slack Connect

Slack Connect is a faster way to work with people from outside your company. Save time by bringing everyone that you work with into one place – no more switching between different tools.

We’ve put together some tips to get you and your partners started, plus a customisable email template that you can send to your partners, customers or vendors to help them start working in Slack.

How to invite your partners

Slack Connect is available with any paid subscription. You can choose to use either channels or direct messages to communicate with your partners, just as you can when using Slack with your internal colleagues.



How to get started

Invite your partner to a channel or direct message in Slack.

Wait for your partner to accept the invitation.

Think about how many channels you’ll need to share with your partner. If you’re working on more than one project together, you’ll likely need more than one channel. You can have as many channels as you need! Just as you wouldn’t put all your emails in one chain, you don’t need to put all your messaging into one Slack Connect channel.

Partners not on a paid Slack subscription? No worries!

Some of your partners might be using the free version of Slack, or not using Slack at all yet. If you are on the Enterprise Grid subscription, teams on a free subscription can join channels they’re invited to in your org without having to upgrade or start a free trial. If you are on a different paid subscription, not a problem! Once you invite your partners to collaborate in Slack, if they’re eligible, they’ll get a 90-day free trial of Slack’s Pro subscription*.

Ready to get started?

Here’s an email template to use when inviting your partner:

Note: You can choose to invite your partner via email or by sending the invitation directly from Slack.

Hi team, Let’s move our work to Slack Connect instead of email! We use Slack internally and with other partners to improve collaboration and transparency and reduce response times, and we’re excited about using it with your team. Slack Connect can help us to… Work more efficiently by sharing updates and gathering feedback in real time

Triage issues faster by easily bringing in the right people from both sides

Maintain all the context relating to a project in one place How to get started Click on this invitation, which will take you to Slack: [Add in invite link]

If you’re not yet on a paid Slack subscription, you’ll get a 90-day free trial so that we can get started working together right away

Depending on your settings, the invitation may be sent to an admin for review Best practices Ensure that conversations don’t stray to other platforms. Let’s commit to using Slack for all messages, files and conversations. If we are half in email and half in Slack, it’ll make it harder for us to stay aligned.

Invite your teammates to join you in Slack. Make sure that everyone involved in the project is invited to your organisation’s Slack workspace and added to our channel(s). Questions or feedback? We know that this is a new way of working, and it might take some time to adjust. We’re happy to be a resource and share what’s been effective for us as Slack has transformed how we work. We’ll see you in Slack!

Here’s a template for the first message that you post in a channel shared with your partner:

Welcome to our channel with [NAMES OF COMPANIES IN CHANNEL, e.g. Acme and Beta]. We’ll use this channel for all communication between our teams moving forwards. :tada: :bulb: A few best practices for working together in Slack:

:red_circle: Expected response times are unchanged and will follow our SLA that we typically respond within [X] hours on weekdays. Please @mention us to push a notification to us.

hours on weekdays. Please @mention us to push a notification to us. :eyes: This emoji will be put on your message to indicate that we have seen your request and are working on a response. A :white_tick: will mean that it has been addressed.

:cog: Let’s use message threads for follow-up conversations to stay organised.

:clipboard: Put all relevant messages, files and context in the channel (versus sending via email or individually messaging someone in Slack). This helps everyone working together to have the same context and keeps all the relevant information in one place for easy reference.

Here’s a preview of what your Slack post will look like:

As with many things, the more you learn, the more questions you may have. Take a look at slack.com/connect or our blog to keep learning about new ways that companies are using Slack Connect to grow relationships and achieve their goals together.

*The details

Who’s eligible

Teams using the free version of Slack (who haven’t already had a Slack Connect trial) and those using Slack for the first time are eligible. An existing Slack account or workspace is not required and can be created at the time of sign-up.

Eligible teams will have access to Slack’s Pro subscription and all its premium features, including Slack Connect, for 90 days.

This trial offer can only be applied once per workspace.

Accepting a Slack Connect trial