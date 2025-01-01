Introducing your partners to Slack Connect

Slack Connect is a faster way to work with people from outside your company. Save time by bringing everyone you work with into one place—no more switching between different tools.

We’ve put together some tips to get you and your partners started, plus a customizable email template you can send to your partners, customers or vendors to help get them started working in Slack.

How to invite your partners

Slack Connect is available with any paid plan. Just like when using Slack with your internal colleagues, you can choose to use either channels or direct messages to communicate with your partners.



How to get started

Invite your partner to a channel or direct message in Slack.

Wait for your partner to accept the invitation.

Think about how many channels you’ll need to share with your partner. If you’re working on more than one project together, you’ll likely need more than one channel. You can have as many channels as you need! Just as you wouldn’t put all your emails in one chain, you don’t need to put all your messaging into one Slack Connect channel.

Partners not on a paid Slack plan? No worries!

Some of your partners might be using the free version of Slack, or not using Slack at all yet. If you are on the Enterprise Grid plan, teams on a free plan can join channels they’re invited to in your org without having to upgrade or start a free trial. If you are on a different paid plan, not a problem! Once you invite your partners to collaborate in Slack, if they’re eligible, they’ll get a 90-day free trial of Slack’s Pro plan*.

Ready to get started?

Here’s an email template to use when inviting your partner:

Note: You can choose to invite your partner via email or by sending the invitation right from Slack.

Hi team, Let’s move our work to Slack Connect instead of email! We use Slack internally and with other partners to improve collaboration and transparency and reduce response times, and we’re excited to use it with your team. Slack Connect can help us . . . Work more efficiently by sharing updates and gathering feedback in real time

Triage issues faster by easily looping in the right people from both sides

Maintain all the context around a project in one place How to get started Click on this invite, which will take you to Slack: [Add in invite link]

If you’re not yet on a paid Slack plan, you’ll get a 90-day free trial so we can get started working together right away

Depending on your settings, the invitation may be sent to an admin for review Best practices Ensure that conversations don’t stray to other platforms. Let’s commit to using Slack for all messages, files and conversations. If we are half in email and half in Slack, it’ll make it harder for us to stay aligned.

Invite your teammates to join you in Slack. Make sure everyone involved in the project is invited to your organization’s Slack workspace and added to our channel(s). Questions or feedback? We know this is a new way of working, and it might take some time to adjust. We’re happy to be a resource and share what’s been effective for us as Slack has transformed how we work. We’ll see you in Slack!

Here’s a template for the first message you post in a channel shared with your partner:

Welcome to our channel with [NAMES OF COMPANIES IN CHANNEL, e.g. Acme and Beta]. We’ll use this channel for all communication between our teams moving forward. :tada: :bulb: A few best practices for working together in Slack:

:red_circle: Expected response times are unchanged and will follow our SLA that we typically respond within [X] hours on weekdays. Please @mention us to push a notification to us.

hours on weekdays. Please @mention us to push a notification to us. :eyes: This emoji will be put on your message to indicate that we saw your request and are working on a response. A :white_check_mark: will mean it has been addressed.

:gear: Let’s use message threads for follow-up conversations to stay organized.

:clipboard: Put all relevant messages, files and context in the channel (versus sending via email or individually messaging someone in Slack). This helps everyone working together have the same context and keeps all the relevant information in one place for easy reference.

Here’s a preview of what your Slack post will look like:

As with many things, the more you learn, the more questions you may have. Check out slack.com/connect or our blog to keep learning about new ways companies are using Slack Connect to grow relationships and achieve their goals together.

*The details

Who’s eligible

Teams using the free version of Slack (who haven’t already had a Slack Connect trial) and those using Slack for the first time are eligible. An existing Slack account or workspace is not required, and can be created at the time of sign-up.

Eligible teams will have access to Slack’s Pro plan and all its premium features, including Slack Connect, for 90 days.

This trial offer can be applied only once per workspace.

Accepting a Slack Connect trial