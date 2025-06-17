Last updated: 17 June 2025

The Salesforce Main Services Agreement (‘MSA’) and these Slack Supplemental Terms (‘Supplemental Terms’) are legally binding and govern your acquisition and use of Slack. These Supplemental Terms apply in addition to the MSA and form an integral part of the MSA (together, the MSA and Supplemental Terms are the ‘Slack Terms’). Capitalised terms used but not defined in these Supplemental Terms have the meanings given to them in the MSA. ‘SFDC’ means the applicable Salesforce entity, as defined in the MSA, except as modified herein for online orders of Slack Services. Additional information related to the Slack Services may be found in the Documentation at https://sfdc.co/ptd. For the avoidance of doubt, the MSA takes precedence over the Documentation.

Search optimisation authorisation

SFDC may access Customer Data in Slack for the following reasons, and Customer instructs SFDC to process its Customer Data for such purposes:

to train models for use by the services and features that Customer has access to; to improve services and features that Customer has access to; to conduct research and development of products that Customer will have access to without additional cost; as otherwise provided in the MSA between SFDC and Customer.

Customer retains all ownership of its Customer Data and SFDC retains all ownership in and to aggregated machine learning results.

For more information about our practices, including instructions on how to opt out, visit our privacy principles page.

Multiple Infrastructure

Services that interoperate between the Slack services and Salesforce services, including Salesforce Channels, are provided on one or more separate infrastructure(s) as described in the Infrastructure and Subprocessor Documentation and the Slack services’ and Salesforce services’ infrastructures may differ with respect to privacy and security protections and/or be hosted in different physical locations and are further described in the Salesforce Trust and Compliance Documentation. These Slack services interface with 'Interoperable (but not Authorised)' Salesforce products and features, and therefore Customer acknowledges Customer Data is shared outside the Slack Services FedRAMP authorisation boundary.

Publicity

Customer grants SFDC the right to use Customer’s company name and logo as a reference for marketing or promotional purposes on SFDC’s websites and in other public or private communications with existing or potential Slack customers, subject to Customer’s standard trademark usage guidelines as provided to SFDC from time to time.

SFDC contracting entity, notices, governing law and venue

For an online order of Slack Services (a Slack subscription purchased via the Slack website), the following applies in place of the ‘SFDC Contracting Entity, Notices, Governing Law, and Venue’ section in the MSA:

The SFDC entity entering into the Slack Terms, the address to which Customer should direct notices under the Slack Terms, the law that will apply in any dispute or lawsuit arising out of or in connection with the Slack Terms, and the courts that have jurisdiction over any such dispute or lawsuit, depend on where Customer is domiciled.

Domicile SFDC entity Notices should be addressed to: Governing law Venue United States and Canada Slack Technologies, LLC Salesforce Tower, 415 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94105, attn: VP, Worldwide Sales Operations, with a copy to attn: General Counsel California San Francisco County, California Rest of world (except Japan) Slack Technologies Limited Salesforce Tower, 60 R801, North Dock, Dublin, Ireland, attn: VP, Sales Operations, with a copy to attn.: Legal Department England London, United Kingdom Japan Slack Technologies Limited Salesforce Tower, Nippon Life Marunouchi Garden Tower, Marunouchi 1-1-3, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0005 Japan, attn: Senior Director, Japan Sales Operations, with a copy to attn: General Counsel Japan Tokyo, Japan

Changes to terms

We may make changes to these Supplemental Terms from time to time. If we make a material change to these Supplemental Terms, we will provide Customer with reasonable notice prior to the change taking effect. Customer understands and agrees that use of the Slack Services after the date on which these Supplemental Terms have changed will constitute acceptance of the updated Supplemental Terms.