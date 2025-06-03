Break down silos, connect every team, and act faster with real-time customer data in every conversation.

Today, we’re excited to announce that Salesforce channels , specialised Slack channels that connect the power of Salesforce customer data with team conversations in Slack, will now be embedded directly in the Salesforce user interface. In addition, Tableau Next and Salesforce Approvals are also coming to Slack, further deepening Slack’s connections across Salesforce’s deeply unified platform .

Your customer data is everywhere — but your teams aren’t. Sales lives in Salesforce. Conversations happen in Slack. Decisions get stuck in inboxes. And just when you need to act fast, insights are scattered, tools are siloed, and context is missing. In today’s agentic era, this disconnect means both humans and digital agents lack the crucial context they need to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

We built Salesforce channels to connect the power of Salesforce and its wealth of customer data with Slack. And with Salesforce channels in the Salesforce UI rolling out to customers in the coming weeks, they become the one place, regardless of whether people are working in Salesforce or Slack, where teams can align, collaborate, and take action — all powered by real-time data.

To further unlock the value of customer data for every Salesforce customer, we’re introducing additional ways to bring insights into every conversation. Soon, live Analytics from Tableau Next and Salesforce approval requests will be also available in Slack, empowering teams to make faster, data-driven decisions and accelerate work. Powered by Salesforce’s unified platform, Slack’s agentic work operating system eliminates friction and helps every team work smarter — all so businesses can accomplish their goals more efficiently.

What are Salesforce channels?

Salesforce channels connect Salesforce records — such as accounts, opportunities, or cases — with team conversations, making data and dialogue accessible both in Slack and in Salesforce. They’re purpose-built to help cross-functional teams work together around the most up-to-date customer data so they can make faster, smarter decisions.

In Slack, Salesforce channels have new capabilities that differentiate them from a regular channel.

Specialised tabs in the channel provide instant access to record details and related Salesforce lists, enabling real time access and updates to CRM data directly within team conversations.

CRM quick actions speed up business processes are also embedded in the tabs, making it easy to act on tasks without context-switching.

AI summaries of conversations happening across related Salesforce channels keep the whole team informed of the latest customer activity and intel in the summary tab.

All of Slack’s native functionalities — including lists , canvases , and business tool integrations , are also accessible alongside CRM data — fuel productivity and drive faster action.

‘Salesforce channels have fundamentally changed the way our teams operate. Being able to access Salesforce data directly in Slack — and combine it with rich conversation — has dramatically improved speed and clarity.’ Bill Dwoinen CRO, Mural

With these channels also accessible inside the Salesforce UI, users working in Salesforce can stay connected to their team’s Slack conversations without switching apps — helping to ensure complete visibility and faster, more informed action, no matter where they work best.

In Salesforce, in addition to real-time messaging, you can also access your favourite Slack features to help keep work flowing: threads to keep discussions organised and emoji reactions to express yourself or even trigger workflow automations.

Flexible, secure collaboration Salesforce channels automatically map metadata and inherit permissions from Salesforce, so you can collaborate freely without sacrificing security. This flexible, connected experience gives teams the safety and power to work more efficiently, make decisions faster, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. To learn more about Salesforce channel security, visit the Slack Help Centre.

Salesforce channels move work forward for every function

Imagine this. A major deal is stalled by a billing issue. It’s tough enough to align your sales and service teams, but there’s one more problem: Finance doesn’t work in Salesforce.

Enter Salesforce channels. Now, every function, whether they’re working in Salesforce or Slack, can come together in one place to discuss the problem with complete visibility into the CRM record. And with Agentforce in the channel too, the team can get instant guidance that informs their decisions as they resolve the issue in real time. Having everyone and everything in one place means deals get unstuck in minutes, not days.

Because Salesforce channels can be built on any standard or custom object in Salesforce , they’re versatile for any customer-facing initiative. Here are some other ways teams are putting them to work.

Resolve service issues : Case channels connect support reps in Service Cloud with engineers in Slack, eliminating chaotic escalations and streamlining the customer experience.

Manage customer orders : Order channels help on-site warehouse workers using the Slack mobile app work with in-office customer support in real time, speeding up issue resolution.

Strategise on marketing campaigns : Campaign channels bring marketers together to plan, launch, and troubleshoot campaigns — keeping assets, approvals, and results in one place.

‘Salesforce channels will unlock a new way for our teams to work together to support our most complex customers,’ said Mary Rowe, Consulting Salesforce Practice Leader at IBM. ‘With one shared place to see all account activities across Salesforce and Slack, IBMers will have the opportunity to accelerate success based on a precise understanding of the current state of the customer.’

Turn data into action with Tableau Next in Slack

Many companies are drowning in data but starved for insights. What’s missing isn’t data itself, but the ability to turn it into timely, actionable insights that teams can trust and collaborate around.

That’s where Tableau Next, the first agentic Analytics platform built on Salesforce and integrated with Data Cloud, changes the game. Moving beyond traditional dashboards, it delivers trusted, actionable insights grounded in a unified semantic layer, empowering the entire workforce to go from data to action faster with pre-built Analytics skills.

Coming 13/06, Tableau Next is natively integrated with Slack, bringing live, AI-powered insights directly into your team conversations, direct messages, and canvases. It unlocks more value out of your data and transforms the way you collaborate by eliminating silos and powering faster, smarter decisions right where work happens.

Here’s what you can do with Tableau Next and Slack:

Empower faster, data-driven decisions: Easily share live insights and AI-powered metrics from Tableau Next in Slack channels and direct messages.

Collaborate around a shared source of truth : Embed live, interactive metrics into a canvas to support real-time collaboration across teams and integrate Analytics seamlessly into workflows, lists, and activities.

Explore and understand insights in Slack : Use natural language to ask analytical questions via Agentforce, share responses with your team, and empower every department – from Sales to Service – to make smarter decisions.

Uncover more insights: Simply click back to Tableau Next for deeper insights exploration.

Keep work flowing with Salesforce Approvals in Slack

Every salesperson knows a delayed approval can derail a deal. Disjointed processes grind things to a halt, bury requests in inboxes, and result in manual follow-ups, leading to stalled momentum.

That’s why we’re excited to bring Salesforce approvals into Slack. No more chasing emails or toggling apps; coming soon, Salesforce approval requests will appear right where the team is collaborating, with the full context and real-time updates you need to move fast. Just click to approve or reject, right from Slack.

With Salesforce approvals in Slack, you can:

Approve requests faster: Receive real-time notifications for approval requests right where you’re already working with your team in Slack

Take action instantly: Quickly approve or reject requests directly within Slack, without the need to switch contexts or log into Salesforce.

Improve visibility and accountability: Gain clear insight into pending approvals and ensure the right stakeholders are notified at the right time.

Why these innovations matter in the agentic era

Unifying Slack and Salesforce helps teams work on everything about their customers more easily, and it paves the way for Agentforce to work alongside people as teammates.

‘It’s the next level of collaboration: humans working alongside agents to move work forward.’ Christine McHone Global Slack/Salesforce TMT Leader, Slalom

With both structured customer data and unstructured team conversation data, we’re giving Agentforce the full customer story and nuances of the business, enabling agents to provide tailored assistance and drive transformative results.

For example, when an Account Executive hits a wall with a tough customer CFO, Agentforce will be able to scour context shared in the channel as well as data in Salesforce, such as relevant campaign data, to identify opportunities to engage and recommended topics to discuss to win them over.

With Agentforce joining teams in Salesforce channels, employee agents can meet people where they work best, whether that’s in Slack or Salesforce. They can multiply the team’s capacity by executing tasks in relevant and specific ways, with a complete understanding of both team and customer needs.

‘With Agentforce in Salesforce channels, digital teammates will exponentially increase our teams’ capacity to resolve cases with unprecedented speed,’ said Christine McHone, Global Slack/Salesforce TMT Leader at Slalom. ‘It’s the next level of collaboration: humans working alongside agents to move work forward.’

Ready to experience the power of Slack and Salesforce together?

With Salesforce channels rolling out to all Slack and Salesforce customers in the coming weeks, businesses everywhere can experience the power firsthand. As the conversational layer for records in Salesforce, Salesforce channels are the only way to keep teams on the same page by grounding their collaboration in a full, shared view of the customer. You’ll be able to work together more effectively, boost productivity, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Salesforce channels will soon be enabled over the coming weeks for all Salesforce customers on a standard edition who also have a free or paid Slack subscription. Reach out to your Salesforce representative for more information and to get started.