TELUS successfully scales a remote, high-performance culture

‘Slack has transformed how we work as a team, optimising our digital communication experience so we can work faster and more effectively together. Our teams use Slack every day to collaborate on critical projects, share learnings and best practices, and push the boundaries of technology innovation.’

Hesham FahmyChief Development Officer, TELUS

A world-leading communications and information technology company, TELUS is receiving the Slack at Scale Award for using Slack to build a high-performance and engaging culture that empowers thousands of its team members across Canada to leverage powerful workflows both internally and externally.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, TELUS is on a mission to ‘deliver positive social outcomes with technology’, from providing home phone and Internet to mobility solutions, healthcare technology, online and home security, TV and agricultural innovations.

Since 2016, the award-winning telecommunications provider has relied on Slack to unify a distributed workforce around its mission and strategy. Even before the pandemic, TELUS was an early adopter of a remote-friendly culture, introducing various ‘work styles’ that enabled employees to choose where and how they work. They quickly found value in channel-based collaboration, which led to the successful and organic adoption of Slack across areas of the business including IT, health and agriculture.

Today, members make more than 300,000 connections in Slack every week, facilitating work across 11 departments and countless time zones. As TELUS continues to grow in size and scale and acquires new companies, its leadership team recognises the value of Slack as a differentiator to not only attract the best talent, but also to retain and empower its existing workforce.

For example, a massive product release recently required all hands on deck. Rallying around a centralised Slack channel, the team leveraged integrations to post automatic reports and visuals, giving executives real-time visibility into progress. Free from pulling manual reports, developers gained 3.3 development hours per week to spend on more impactful work.

‘By automating processes and integrating seamlessly with our other tools, Slack is truly helping us deliver world-leading experiences for our customers and our communities.’

Instead of actively checking their email to respond to urgent alerts, various TELUS teams use the Slack mobile app to get push notifications with critical information. Whoever’s available can take action from anywhere, reducing the time to incident acknowledgement by 60 minutes on average.

No matter the challenge, TELUS’s teams drive alignment, transparency and belonging in Slack, allowing them to deliver the best products possible to more than 17 million customers.

Customer summary

Industry

Technology

Company size

Enterprise

Departments

Engineering, IT, Service

Featured Slack integrations

