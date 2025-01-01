The Best of Slack at Dreamforce for Technology, Media and Communications

Discover how industry leaders are harnessing the combined power of people, data, apps, AI, and agents in Slack, the conversational interface that supercharges productivity for every line of business.

Sharing the latest innovations from Dreamforce 2024, this webinar will provide you with actionable strategies and best practices to stay ahead of the curve. Learn how business leaders transform work by bringing their people, workflows, apps, customer data, and AI into a single work operating system.