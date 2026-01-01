How to transform customer service with Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

Modern customer service teams face a variety of challenges—from information silos to communication breakdowns to agent attrition—that have grown only more complex with the shift to remote work. As they look to the future, how can companies embrace new ways of working to ensure that customer issues get resolved quickly, while service agents stay supported and motivated?

In this webinar, Slack’s director of solutions marketing, Felicity Blance, will introduce you to the digital HQ and how it’s transforming collaboration and productivity for today’s most successful service teams. She’ll also be joined by John Morrison, director of collaboration and productivity at T-Mobile, to share specific tips for optimizing your digital HQ to power better experiences for customers and service agents alike.

你將學習到： The key elements of a digital HQ and its many benefits for service teams

How a digital HQ can improve the agent experience, from onboarding to development to retention and beyond

Why so many companies are leaning into a swarming model to resolve customer issues more quickly

Takeaways from T-Mobile, which successfully supports more than 100 million customers with Slack as its digital HQ

How service teams can streamline workflows and boost agent productivity with the combined power of Slack and Salesforce Service Cloud

專題講者：