Key takeaways Slack and LINE WORKS are workplace communication tools used to enhance collaboration and task management.

Slack is better for larger organizations that require a wider variety of features and more integration options.

LINE WORKS is best for mobile-first teams that need a lightweight, all-in-one communication solution.

Slack and LINE WORKS are both designed to improve workplace communication and help users manage projects, share resources, and do a host of other tasks. But there are some differences in the types of ecosystems and organizations each one is best suited for.

Slack’s main focus is facilitating a fully connected enterprise. It uses AI, automation, and an extensive integration library to expand upon its communication capabilities and enhance collaboration across apps and departments.

LINE WORKS is best in a mobile-first work environment. It brings enterprise-level collaboration tools to the broader Line ecosystem, a large messaging and social platform popular in Japan and other East Asian markets.

Understanding which one is best for your organization comes down to how your team works, your communication goals, and your project flow.

Slack vs. LINE WORKS at a glance

Slack is a work operating system that helps users connect all aspects of their work to maximize productivity and cut down on miscommunication. It supports intuitive messaging architecture, knowledge management, workflow automation, and task management and has a variety of integrations and AI tools to enhance productivity.

As an offshoot of the Line ecosystem, LINE WORKS is an efficiency booster to any team that prioritizes staying connected on the go with flexible mobile capabilities. Users accustomed to using Line in other areas of their life will appreciate the familiar interface and the ability to easily transition between their business and personal apps. The messaging and productivity features are comprehensive while remaining lightweight and intuitive.

Slack LINE WORKS Best for Connected, AI-supported collaboration across multiple areas of the enterprise Self-contained, mobile-first communication on a familiar and intuitive platform Team communication Structured channel and thread architecture that keeps communication organized Consumer-style talk rooms and bulletin boards that support quick, efficient communication AI capabilities Multiple AI capabilities powered by rich context pulled from your knowledge ecosystem; Most notable is Slackbot, a context-aware AI agent AI assistants that support several administrative capabilities, such as meeting note-taking and chatbot assistance Integrations Integrations available for over 2,600 apps Integrates with several business apps and natively integrates with the extensive Line ecosystem Workflow automation Offers a no-code workflow automation builder that facilitates multi-step processes Provides users with task assignment features, scheduled reminders, and other basic workflow tools Security Employs industry-standard security best practices for stringent identity and device management, data protection, and information governance Follows several industry-standard security best practices, including strict identity and device management and robust physical security in an owned data center Pricing Basic functionality is available for free, and professional plans start at $7.25 per person per month Basic functionality is available for free, and professional plans start at ¥400 (approximately $2.50) per person per month

W hat Slack is great at

Slack excels at uniting conversations, tools, and updates across an organization, helping teams stay aligned as work progresses daily within and across teams.

These are some of the top features:

A structured communication architecture that streamlines team collaboration across multiple departments or projects

Knowledge management features that make it easy to save and share information

AI-powered search, automation, and connected workflows

An extensive integration library that brings more of your apps under one umbrella

Channel-based collaboration across teams, departments, and locations

What LINE WORKS is great at

LINE WORKS is great at keeping teams communicating on the go with consumer-style mobile capabilities, including:

Simplified communications that make collaboration quick and intuitive

Lightweight knowledge sharing tools with flexible posting options

AI assistants that take over administrative tasks

Integrations with the Line ecosystem, which can be very convenient in countries where Line is dominant, such as Japan and Taiwan

Streamlined calendar and task management tools that keep projects on track

Slack vs. LINE WORKS: Team communication

Slack provides structured communications organized around channels, which can be public to the entire organization or available only to specific groups (such as project teams or departments). Users can also send direct messages and create threaded replies in a conversation within a channel.

Other communication features in Slack include huddles for audio and video calls, clips for recording and sharing audio or video messages, and Slack Connect for secure external communication.

LINE WORKS’ communication tools operate similarly to many consumer-facing messaging apps, facilitating everything from direct messages to large-scale group chats. It also provides teams with bulletin boards where they can create multimedia posts relevant to everyone in a company or to specific groups of users.

LINE WORKS enables video calls for up to 200 people on a business plan (four on a free plan) and allows users to securely message any external partner who also has a Line account.

The organized nature of Slack’s channels and threads helps users avoid excess chat noise while scaling communications across teams, departments, and others involved in projects. LINE WORKS’ communication tools are a fit for organizations without complex or highly specific communication needs.

Slack vs. LINE WORKS: AI capabilities

Slack has made significant investments in its AI features in recent years. In addition to AI-powered administrative support, such as task reminders and meeting summaries, Slack AI can perform highly advanced enterprise search. It taps into all the contextual information connected to your Slack ecosystem, from your knowledge base to your team chats, to provide more accurate answers to users’ questions.

Slack also offers Slackbot, a personal AI assistant that can help users work more efficiently. You can ask Slackbot for help prepping for meetings, building briefs and strategies, surfacing key information about your work, and more. It works alongside the apps and agents connected to your Slack ecosystem to obtain the context necessary to provide answers and execute tasks.

LINE WORKS’ bot mainly incorporates AI into day-to-day work through administrative tasks, such as taking meeting notes and assigning tasks. They have tools for coding custom bots, complete with templates for fast deployment. These custom bots help users retrieve information, arrange schedules, and more.

While both solutions incorporate AI, Slack is more of an AI-focused tool in comparison, with multiple use cases for different types of AI assistants and agents. LINE WORKS is a better choice if you only need support with administrative tasks.

Slack vs. LINE WORKS: Integrations and connected tools

Slack’s integration library includes more than 2,600 apps, making it a flexible tool that can be slotted into nearly any existing tech environment. Some examples of popular integrations include Google, Salesforce, Workspace, and Jira.

LINE WORKS has a much smaller integration library but offers several enterprise integrations, including Box and Salesforce. (It’s worth noting that as an app developed for Asian markets, many of the apps it integrates may also be primarily found in Asian markets.)

Instead of focusing on integrations, LINE WORKS prioritizes being an all-in-one app. It includes a built-in email platform, calendar, mail, and message board. An emerging small business could get off the ground while only using LINE WORKS for all collaboration and communication needs.

LINE WORKS also natively integrates with Line, a social platform that’s dominant in Taiwan and Japan. This helps users easily bring existing contacts, calendars, and conversations into their LINE WORKS account.

For specific use cases, such as smaller companies or companies based in the East Asia region, LINE WORKS streamlines connectivity between multiple forms of communication and collaboration. However, Slack has a breadth of apps it can connect to, making it a better choice for larger organizations or teams that are already working in many other apps and want to maintain that consistency.

Slack vs. LINE WORKS: Workflow automation

Slack includes native workflow tools that route tasks, send reminders, triage incidents, and more. Organizations with complex workflows appreciate being able to integrate their existing workflow management apps with Slack. For standard workflows, users can use a no-code, AI-powered Workflow Builder.

Slack’s Workflow Builder lets you use natural language to tell an AI tool what needs to be a part of your workflow and let the AI build it. You can also manually schedule specific actions, specify task triggers, and connect knowledge sources to ensure the workflow performs in exactly the way you want.

LINE WORKS includes basic workflow automation tools, such as scheduled reminders and task assignment features. A built-in task management tool lets users assign tasks, track deadlines, add files, and view task history. The mobile-first nature of the app makes it easy to track these workflows even when on the go.

Slack’s workflow management tools let you manage and customize nearly any workflow right in Slack. LINE WORKS offers all the basic task management support that many companies need, especially if those workflows are straightforward.

Slack vs. LINE WORKS: Security, administration, and scalability

Both solutions take security very seriously. Slack has received security and compliance certifications from a number of trusted sources, including ISO/IEC and SOC. This security extends to its AI tools, which stay confined to Slack’s infrastructure and therefore meet the same compliance standards as the rest of the solution.

Administrators can manage access and encrypt information through enterprise key management and other identity management tools. Further administrator tools can be found in Slack Atlas, where administrators can manage profiles on a granular level.

LINE WORKS abides by industry-standard security and compliance practices and has also received ISO/IEC and SOC certifications. All communication is similarly encrypted, and data is stored in owned servers run according to intensive security protocols.

LINE WORKS administrators have access to auditing and monitoring tools that ensure compliance, as well as tools for managing the organizational structure and individual profiles. Mobile device management adds an extra layer of security for this mobile-first platform.

For both solutions, administrators should have little trouble managing deployment and security. However, the security and administrative tools available may fit better in different contexts. LINE WORKS’ security is built for mobile employees with typical small- to medium-size business needs, while Slack’s security is built for everything from single users to complex enterprises.

Slack vs. LINE WORKS: Which is better for your team?

Both solutions offer a comprehensive suite of features, an intuitive user experience, and strong productivity support. The one you choose will depend on the unique traits of your organization, including its size, complexity, and location.

Choose Slack if:

Your team relies on multiple other business apps, workplace tools, and integrations.

AI-powered knowledge access, collaboration, and automation are crucial to your team’s workflows — especially with Slack AI providing instant summaries, search, and insights.

Your team collaborates with other teams, departments, and regions.

You want Slackbot’s built‑in AI assistance for everyday tasks, such as finding and organizing information, summarizing conversations, and drafting text in your voice.

Your team needs support for automating complex workflows.

Your team would benefit from a more structured approach to organizing communications.

Choose LINE WORKS if:

Your organization values mobile-first communication.

Your workforce is based in Japan and the East Asia region and already uses or prefers the Line ecosystem.

You are a smaller organization looking to gain efficiencies by using an all-in-one solution.

You do not feel your organization is ready for too many AI features.

You require a self-contained, lightweight bundle of built-in communication tools rather than an extensible work platform.

Curious how Slack compares to other cloud-based collaboration and communication tools? Check out our other comparison pages:

Slack vs. LINE WORKS FAQs