Key takeaways Slack connects communication with AI, searchable organizational knowledge, workflow automation, and thousands of app integrations, making it a flexible option that works for many different kinds of teams.

Stackfield combines messaging with structured project management features such as Kanban boards, Gantt charts, dependencies, milestones, and time tracking with an emphasis on data protection.

The right choice depends on how your team works: Slack emphasizes connected communication and extensible workflows, while Stackfield keeps communication and project management functions within one platform.

Slack and Stackfield both help teams communicate and coordinate work, but they organize it differently. Slack prioritizes collaboration and connected work, bringing conversations, people, apps, and organizational knowledge together into one centralized place. Stackfield features built-in team messaging and project management tools in a self-contained ecosystem.

The difference matters when you’re deciding how your team will work most effectively day-to-day. Slack acts as a hub that can pull in data and create workflows using the various business tools your organization uses, and Stackfield functions as an all‑in‑one platform. Slack incorporates AI, integrations, and enterprise searches into the flow of work, giving teams more ways to find information and move work forward.

Here’s what to know about how Slack and Stackfield differ and how to decide which one’s the best fit for you.

Slack vs. Stackfield at a glance

Slack is a work operating system that connects conversations, projects, organizational knowledge, workplace apps, workflows, and AI.

Stackfield is an all-in-one project management platform that combines communication with built-in tools for tasks, projects, time tracking, documents, whiteboards, and reporting. Stackfield also places a strong emphasis on data protection, including end-to-end encryption and hosting in Germany.

Here’s a side-by-side overview of each platform:

Slack Stackfield Best for Teams that want a single hub for communication, shared knowledge, AI, and the business apps they already use Teams that want communication and structured project management in one privacy-focused platform Team communication Channels, threads, messaging, huddles, clips, and Slack Connect for working with external organizations Team chat, thread-based discussions, comments, polls, and audio and video conferencing Project management Lists and canvases help teams track tasks, document plans, and manage work alongside conversations Built-in task and project management with Kanban and list views, Gantt charts, milestones, dependencies, portfolios, reporting, and time tracking AI capabilities Slack AI, Slackbot, AI search, summaries, recaps, huddle notes, workflow generation, and Agentforce Optional AI add-on for rewriting text, grammar checks, and translations Integrations More than 2,600 app integrations, with tools and data connected directly to Slack API access is available, but Stackfield focuses more heavily on providing core collaboration and project management functions natively Workflow automation Workflow Builder supports no-code automations, forms, and workflows that can connect multiple apps Built-in workflows, project templates, recurring tasks, and task management automation Security Enterprise security and administration features include single sign-on (SSO), data loss prevention (DLP), enterprise key management, compliance controls, and Slack Connect Client-side end-to-end encryption, German data hosting, granular permissions, two-factor authentication, IP restrictions, SSO, and ISO 27001 certification Pricing Free plan available; tiered pricing plans start at less than $10 per user per month when billed monthly; Enterprise+ uses custom pricing Tiered pricing starting at less than €10 per user per month when billed annually; AI add-on for an additional fee per user per month annually

W hat Slack is great at

Slack is built for teams that want communication to easily connect with the rest of their work. Channels provide a shared place for conversations and team collaboration, while integrations, AI, enterprise search, and automation connect those conversations to information and tools across the business.

Here’s where Slack shines:

Real-time team communication. Channels organize conversations around projects, teams, and topics, while threads , direct messaging , and huddles give teams different ways to communicate as work unfolds.

Integrations and connected workflows. Slack integrates with thousands of apps , allowing teams to bring other organizational tools and information into Slack and build workflows across them.

AI-powered knowledge and assistance. AI in Slack can summarize conversations, provide daily recaps, conduct enterprise searches , and take huddle notes. Slackbot can also find information across permissioned messages, channels, files, and connected apps, analyze documents, and help create content.

Cross-functional collaboration at enterprise scale. Slack connects conversations, apps, data, and AI across teams while providing enterprise-grade security , compliance, administration, and search capabilities for large organizations.

What Stackfield is great at

Stackfield is designed for teams that want project management and communication in one environment. It offers a strong focus on protecting sensitive data and keeps everything in one platform so you don’t have to spend time connecting several different tools.

Key strengths include:

Secure collaboration. Stackfield uses client-side end-to-end encryption for content such as messages, files, and tasks. Its servers are located in Germany, and the company says data stays within the European Union.

Built-in project and task management. Teams can manage work with tasks, Kanban boards, Gantt charts, dependencies, milestones, workflows, project portfolios, reporting, and time tracking.

Privacy-focused deployment and governance. Stackfield provides granular permissions, two-factor authentication, SSO, IP restrictions on eligible plans, and an on-premises option for organizations that want to run Stackfield on their own servers.

Communication and project tracking in one platform. Team chat, discussions, audio and video conferencing, files, tasks, workflows, and other project tools are built into Stackfield, reducing the need to piece together separate tools for these functions.

Slack vs. Stackfield: Team communication

Slack and Stackfield both give teams several ways to communicate, from messaging and threaded discussions to audio and video calls. The difference is where those conversations happen and how they connect to the rest of the work.

In Slack, channels create dedicated, shared spaces for teams, projects, and topics. Team members can send messages, reply in threads, share files, and start a huddle for an informal audio or video conversation without leaving Slack. Channels can bring people from different departments together, giving cross-functional teams a shared place to keep up with ongoing work.

Stackfield organizes communication within its encrypted data rooms. Each room can contain team chats alongside tasks, files, discussions, and other project information. Team chat supports quick exchanges, while longer conversations can move into thread-based discussions to keep decisions organized and easier to find. Stackfield also offers built-in audio and video conferencing as well as screen sharing.

Slack emphasizes open, flexible communication across teams and workflows. Stackfield more closely ties communication to the projects and rooms where the related work is managed.

Slack vs. Stackfield: Project and task management

When it comes to project planning features, Slack keeps project coordination close to the conversations where work is already happening, while Stackfield gives teams tools for planning projects with more structure.

Slack lists let teams capture, assign, prioritize, and track tasks, including owners, due dates, and status. A message can be turned directly into a task, and teams can discuss individual list items in dedicated threads. Canvases complement lists by giving teams a place to document project plans, timelines, resources, meeting notes, and other context. Teams can even embed a list in a canvas, similar to putting a project tracker inside a project brief.

In Stackfield, teams can organize tasks in list and Kanban views or use Gantt charts to map work over time. The timeline module supports milestones and dependencies between tasks, while project details track progress and time budgets. Built-in time tracking allows users to record time spent on project work, and portfolios help teams oversee multiple projects.

The main difference is in how teams prefer to manage projects. Slack keeps project tracking connected to the conversations, context, and workflows surrounding the work. Stackfield provides more traditional project planning tools for teams that rely on timelines, dependencies, milestones, and time tracking.

Slack vs. Stackfield: AI capabilities

Slack and Stackfield both offer AI features, but they have significantly different focuses when it comes to work priorities. Slack AI helps you find and synthesize workplace knowledge, catch up on conversations, and complete everyday tasks. Slackbot acts as your personal assistant, helping you navigate organizational knowledge and tasks with ease. Stackfield’s AI add-on focuses primarily on working with text.

In Slack, AI can summarize what’s happened in channels and threads, create daily recaps of selected channels, provide an abstract of file contents, and take notes during huddles. AI search lets users ask questions in natural language and provides answers with citations to the messages and files that informed them. Slackbot can search across the messages, channels, files, and connected apps that a user has permission to access. It can also analyze documents, compile context for meetings, identify action items from a conversation, and draft briefs for you.

Stackfield offers AI as an optional add-on across its plans. Users can correct spelling and writing style, shorten or expand text, and translate chat messages and comments. The same tools can improve, correct, and translate task and subtask titles and descriptions. Stackfield says its goal is to simplify routine work while maintaining focus on security and data protection. The company has plans to expand AI capabilities to include AI agents.

Slack vs. Stackfield: Integrations and connected tools

Slack and Stackfield take notably different approaches to the tools surrounding their platforms. Slack is designed to connect an existing tech stack, while Stackfield builds many common collaboration and project management functions directly into its platform.

Slack supports more than 2,600 apps, spanning project management, customer relationship management (CRM), file management, customer service, developer tools, and other business software. Users can integrate these apps directly into Slack, then work in those apps from Slack, creating a single operating space for all your tools and information.

For example, a marketing team might connect tools like Asana, HubSpot, Google Drive, and Zendesk directly into Slack. Instead of switching between tabs all day, they can create Asana tasks from a Slack message, pull up a HubSpot contact record in a thread, preview campaign files from Drive, or respond to a Zendesk ticket — all without leaving Slack. The work stays in motion because the apps come to the conversation, turning Slack into the central place where updates, decisions, and follow‑ups actually happen.

Stackfield takes an all-in-one approach. Documents, whiteboards, file management, time tracking, task and project management, and audio and video conferencing are available within Stackfield itself. It also provides an API and webhooks for sending data from external systems into Stackfield.

For teams with a best-of-breed software stack, Slack provides a way to connect those tools around conversations and workflows. Stackfield may appeal more to teams that want to consolidate project work on one platform and limit the number of external tools they need to use and share data with.

Slack vs. Stackfield: Workflow automation

Slack and Stackfield automate repeatable work at different scales. Slack’s Workflow Builder can connect processes across teams and third-party apps, while Stackfield’s automation features are geared toward recurring project and task routines.

Workflow Builder helps Slack users create automated workflows without writing code. These can include multiple steps, customized forms, conditional branches, scheduled or action-based triggers, and connectors that take actions in third-party tools. Teams can use these capabilities for processes such as routing requests, collecting approvals, filing support tickets, or onboarding new teammates.

Stackfield uses templates, recurring tasks, and configurable workflows to standardize project processes. Room templates can automatically populate new rooms with predefined tasks and materials. Teams can also create recurring tasks that automatically generate the next task when the previous one is completed. Stackfield workflows can define allowed changes to task status and approval processes for different user groups.

Slack is better suited to automations that need to cross teams and connected business systems, while Stackfield focuses its automation capabilities on repeatable processes within its project management environment.

Slack vs. Stackfield: Security, compliance, and administration

Slack encrypts customer data at rest and in transit by default. Enterprise security features include enterprise key management (EKM), which lets organizations use and control their own encryption keys, as well as native data loss prevention (DLP), audit logs, retention policies, legal holds, and eDiscovery support. Slack holds SOC 2 Type II and multiple ISO certifications and can be configured for HIPAA compliance. Slack Connect also lets organizations collaborate with external partners in shared channels while each organization maintains control over its own Slack environment.

Stackfield emphasizes client-side end-to-end encryption: messages, files, and tasks are encrypted on the user’s device before being stored on its servers. Stackfield hosts data in Germany and states that its service is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It is also ISO-27001-certified and has a BSI C5 attestation from Germany’s federal agency for information security. Administrative options include granular permissions, two-factor authentication, single sign-on (SSO), IP whitelisting, and password policies, depending on the plan.

Slack vs. Stackfield: Which is better for different teams?

When comparing Slack and Stackfield, the right fit depends on how your team communicates, manages projects, and uses technology throughout the workday.

Choose Slack if:

Communication is central to how your team works. Channels, threads, huddles, and Slack Connect give teams multiple ways to communicate internally and with external organizations.

Your teams rely on multiple business apps. Slack connects with more than 2,600 apps, making it a strong fit for organizations that want to bring an existing software stack into their workflows.

AI, searchable knowledge, and automation are priorities. Slack combines AI-powered search and summaries with Slackbot, enterprise search, and Workflow Builder.

Work regularly crosses teams and locations. Channels give people across departments and locations shared spaces to communicate, access information, and coordinate work.

Choose Stackfield if:

You want to consolidate more work in one platform. Stackfield includes messaging, tasks, project planning, documents, whiteboards, time tracking, and conferencing.

Structured project management is a priority. Native Kanban boards, Gantt charts, dependencies, milestones, portfolios, and time tracking support projects that require detailed planning and oversight.

Data protection is a primary consideration. Stackfield emphasizes client-side end-to-end encryption, German data hosting, GDPR compliance, and administrative security controls.

Curious how Slack compares to other cloud-based collaboration and communication tools? Check out our other comparison pages:

Slack vs. Stackfield FAQs

Can Slack and Stackfield work together? Slack and Stackfield don’t currently offer a native integration with each other. However, both provide APIs for custom integrations, and Stackfield also supports webhooks. Organizations that need information to move between the two platforms could build a connection around their specific workflows. Why do developers prefer Slack? Slack fits naturally into many development workflows because teams can connect the tools they already use for coding, deployment, incident management, and project tracking. Developers can also use Slack’s APIs and developer tools to build custom apps, automate processes, and bring updates and actions into channels. Why are companies switching to Slack? Companies may choose Slack when work is spread across departments, locations, and business applications. Instead of requiring teams to move between separate systems to communicate and find information, Slack can connect conversations with apps, workflows, AI, and organizational knowledge in a shared work operating system.

This article is for informational purposes only and features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.