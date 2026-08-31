Key takeaways Slack connects communication with AI, searchable organisational knowledge, workflow automation and thousands of app integrations, making it a flexible option that works for many different kinds of teams.

Stackfield combines messaging with structured project management features such as Kanban boards, Gantt charts, dependencies, milestones and time tracking, with an emphasis on data protection.

The right choice depends on how your team works: Slack emphasises connected communication and extensible workflows, while Stackfield keeps communication and project management functions within one platform.

Slack and Stackfield both help teams to communicate and coordinate work, but they organise it differently. Slack prioritises collaboration and connected work, bringing conversations, people, apps and organisational knowledge together into one centralised place. Stackfield features built-in team messaging and project management tools in a self-contained ecosystem.

The difference matters when you’re deciding how your team will work most effectively on a daily basis. Slack acts as a hub that can pull in data and create workflows using the various business tools that your organisation uses, and Stackfield functions as an all‑in‑one platform. Slack incorporates AI, integrations and enterprise searches into the flow of work, giving teams more ways to find information and move work forward.

Here’s what to know about how Slack and Stackfield differ and how to decide which one’s the best fit for you.

Slack vs Stackfield at a glance

Slack is a work operating system that connects conversations, projects, organisational knowledge, workplace apps, workflows and AI.

Stackfield is an all-in-one project management platform that combines communication with built-in tools for tasks, projects, time tracking, documents, whiteboards and reporting. Stackfield also places a strong emphasis on data protection, including end-to-end encryption and hosting in Germany.

Here’s a side-by-side overview of each platform:

Slack Stackfield Best for Teams that want a single hub for communication, shared knowledge, AI and the business apps that they already use Teams that want communication and structured project management in one privacy-focused platform Team communication Channels, threads, messaging, huddles, clips and Slack Connect for working with external organisations Team chat, thread-based discussions, comments, polls, and audio and video conferencing Project management Lists and canvases help teams to track tasks, document plans and manage work alongside conversations Built-in task and project management with Kanban and list views, Gantt charts, milestones, dependencies, portfolios, reporting and time tracking AI capabilities Slack AI, Slackbot, AI search, summaries, recaps, huddle notes, workflow generation and Agentforce Optional AI add-on for rewriting text, grammar checks and translations Integrations More than 2,600 app integrations, with tools and data connected directly to Slack API access is available, but Stackfield focuses more heavily on providing core collaboration and project management functions natively Workflow automation Workflow Builder supports no-code automations, forms and workflows that can connect multiple apps Built-in workflows, recurring tasks, project templates and task management automation Security Enterprise security and administration features include single sign-on (SSO), data loss prevention (DLP), Enterprise Key Management, compliance controls and Slack Connect Client-side end-to-end encryption, German data hosting, granular permissions, two-factor authentication, IP restrictions, SSO and ISO 27001 certification Pricing Free subscription available; tiered pricing subscriptions start at less than $10 USD per user per month when billed monthly; Enterprise+ uses custom pricing Tiered pricing starting at less than €10 per user per month when billed annually; AI add-on for an additional fee per user per month annually

W hat Slack is great at

Slack is built for teams that want communication to easily connect with the rest of their work. Channels provide a shared place for conversations and team collaboration, while integrations, AI, enterprise search and automation connect those conversations to information and tools across the business.

Here’s where Slack shines:

Real-time team communication. Channels organise conversations around projects, teams and topics, while threads , direct messaging and huddles give teams different ways to communicate as work unfolds.

Integrations and connected workflows. Slack integrates with thousands of apps , allowing teams to bring other organisational tools and information into Slack and build workflows across them.

AI-powered knowledge and assistance. AI in Slack can summarise conversations, provide daily recaps, conduct enterprise searches and take huddle notes. Slackbot can also find information across permissioned messages, channels, files and connected apps, analyse documents and help to create content.

Cross-functional collaboration at enterprise scale. Slack connects conversations, apps, data and AI across teams while providing enterprise-grade security , compliance, administration and search capabilities for large organisations.

What Stackfield is great at

Stackfield is designed for teams that want project management and communication in one environment. It offers a strong focus on protecting sensitive data and keeps everything in one platform so you don’t have to spend time connecting several different tools.

Key strengths include:

Secure collaboration. Stackfield uses client-side end-to-end encryption for content such as messages, files and tasks. Its servers are located in Germany, and the company says that data stays within the European Union.

Built-in project and task management. Teams can manage work with tasks, Kanban boards, Gantt charts, dependencies, milestones, workflows, project portfolios, reporting and time tracking.

Privacy-focused deployment and governance. Stackfield provides granular permissions, two-factor authentication, SSO, IP restrictions on eligible subscriptions and an on-premises option for organisations that want to run Stackfield on their own servers.

Communication and project tracking in one platform. Team chat, discussions, audio and video conferencing, files, tasks, workflows and other project tools are built into Stackfield, reducing the need to piece together separate tools for these functions.

Slack vs Stackfield: Team communication

Slack and Stackfield both give teams several ways to communicate, from messaging and threaded discussions to audio and video calls. The difference is where those conversations happen and how they connect to the rest of the work.

In Slack, channels create dedicated, shared spaces for teams, projects and topics. Team members can send messages, reply in threads, share files and start a huddle for an informal audio or video conversation without leaving Slack. Channels can bring people from different departments together, giving cross-functional teams a shared place to keep up with ongoing work.

Stackfield organises communication within its encrypted data rooms. Each room can contain team chats alongside tasks, files, discussions and other project information. Team chat supports quick exchanges, while longer conversations can move into thread-based discussions to keep decisions organised and easier to find. Stackfield also offers built-in audio and video conferencing as well as screen sharing.

Slack emphasises open, flexible communication across teams and workflows. Stackfield more closely ties communication to the projects and rooms where the related work is managed.

Slack vs Stackfield: Project and task management

When it comes to project planning features, Slack keeps project coordination close to the conversations where work is already happening, while Stackfield gives teams tools for planning projects with more structure.

Slack lists let teams capture, assign, prioritise and track tasks, including owners, due dates and status. A message can be turned directly into a task, and teams can discuss individual list items in dedicated threads. Canvases complement lists by giving teams a place to document project plans, timelines, resources, meeting notes and other context. Teams can even embed a list in a canvas, similar to putting a project tracker inside a project brief.

In Stackfield, teams can organise tasks in list and Kanban views or use Gantt charts to map work over time. The timeline module supports milestones and dependencies between tasks, while project details track progress and time budgets. Built-in time tracking allows users to record time spent on project work, and portfolios help teams to oversee multiple projects.

The main difference is in how teams prefer to manage projects. Slack keeps project tracking connected to the conversations, context and workflows surrounding the work. Stackfield provides more traditional project planning tools for teams that rely on timelines, dependencies, milestones and time tracking.

Slack vs Stackfield: AI capabilities

Slack and Stackfield both offer AI features, but they have significantly different focuses when it comes to work priorities. Slack AI helps you to find and synthesise workplace knowledge, catch up on conversations and complete everyday tasks. Slackbot acts as your personal assistant, helping you to navigate organisational knowledge and tasks with ease. Stackfield’s AI add-on focuses primarily on working with text.

In Slack, AI can summarise what’s happened in channels and threads, create daily recaps of selected channels, provide an abstract of file contents and take notes during huddles. AI search lets users ask questions in natural language and provides answers with citations to the messages and files that informed them. Slackbot can search across the messages, channels, files and connected apps that a user has permission to access. It can also analyse documents, compile context for meetings, identify action items from a conversation and draft briefs for you.

Stackfield offers AI as an optional add-on across its subscriptions. Users can correct spelling and writing style, shorten or expand text, and translate chat messages and comments. The same tools can improve, correct and translate task and subtask titles and descriptions. Stackfield says its goal is to simplify routine work while maintaining focus on security and data protection. The company has plans to expand AI capabilities to include AI agents.

Slack vs Stackfield: Integrations and connected tools

Slack and Stackfield take notably different approaches to the tools surrounding their platforms. Slack is designed to connect an existing tech stack, while Stackfield builds many common collaboration and project management functions directly into its platform.

Slack supports more than 2,600 apps, spanning project management, customer relationship management (CRM), file management, customer service, developer tools and other business software. Users can integrate these apps directly into Slack, then work in those apps from Slack, creating a single operating space for all your tools and information.

For example, a marketing team might connect tools such as Asana, HubSpot, Google Drive and Zendesk directly into Slack. Instead of switching between tabs all day, they can create Asana tasks from a Slack message, pull up a HubSpot contact record in a thread, preview campaign files from Drive or respond to a Zendesk ticket – all without leaving Slack. The work stays in motion because the apps come to the conversation, turning Slack into the central place where updates, decisions and follow‑ups actually happen.

Stackfield takes an all-in-one approach. Documents, whiteboards, file management, time tracking, task and project management, and audio and video conferencing are available within Stackfield itself. It also provides an API and webhooks for sending data from external systems into Stackfield.

For teams with a best-of-breed software stack, Slack provides a way to connect those tools around conversations and workflows. Stackfield may appeal more to teams that want to consolidate project work on one platform and limit the number of external tools that they need to use and share data with.

Slack vs Stackfield: Workflow automation

Slack and Stackfield automate repeatable work at different scales. Slack’s Workflow Builder can connect processes across teams and third-party apps, while Stackfield’s automation features are geared towards recurring project and task routines.

Workflow Builder helps Slack users to create automated workflows without writing code. These can include multiple steps, customised forms, conditional branches, scheduled or action-based triggers, and connectors that take actions in third-party tools. Teams can use these capabilities for processes such as routing requests, collecting approvals, filing support tickets or onboarding new teammates.

Stackfield uses templates, recurring tasks and configurable workflows to standardise project processes. Room templates can automatically populate new rooms with predefined tasks and materials. Teams can also create recurring tasks that automatically generate the next task when the previous one is completed. Stackfield workflows can define allowed changes to task status and approval processes for different user groups.

Slack is better suited to automations that need to cross teams and connected business systems, while Stackfield focuses its automation capabilities on repeatable processes within its project management environment.

Slack vs Stackfield: Security, compliance and administration

Slack encrypts customer data at rest and in transit by default. Enterprise security features include Enterprise Key Management (EKM), which lets organisations use and control their own encryption keys, as well as native data loss prevention (DLP), audit logs, retention policies, legal holds and e-discovery support. Slack holds SOC 2 Type II and multiple ISO certifications and can be configured for HIPAA compliance. Slack Connect also lets organisations collaborate with external partners in shared channels while each organisation maintains control over its own Slack environment.

Stackfield emphasises client-side end-to-end encryption: messages, files and tasks are encrypted on the user’s device before being stored on its servers. Stackfield hosts data in Germany and states that its service is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It is also ISO-27001-certified and has a BSI C5 attestation from Germany’s federal agency for information security. Administrative options include granular permissions, two-factor authentication, single sign-on (SSO), IP whitelisting and password policies, depending on the subscription.

Slack vs Stackfield: Which is better for different teams?

When comparing Slack and Stackfield, the right fit depends on how your team communicates, manages projects and uses technology throughout the workday.

Choose Slack if:

Communication is central to how your team works. Channels, threads, huddles and Slack Connect give teams multiple ways to communicate internally and with external organisations.

Your teams rely on multiple business apps. Slack connects with more than 2,600 apps, making it a strong fit for organisations that want to bring an existing software stack into their workflows.

AI, searchable knowledge and automation are priorities. Slack combines AI-powered search and summaries with Slackbot, enterprise search and Workflow Builder.

Work regularly crosses teams and locations. Channels give people across departments and locations shared spaces to communicate, access information and coordinate work.

Choose Stackfield if:

You want to consolidate more work in one platform. Stackfield includes messaging, tasks, project planning, documents, whiteboards, time tracking and group calls.

Structured project management is a priority. Native Kanban boards, Gantt charts, dependencies, milestones, portfolios and time tracking support projects that require detailed planning and oversight.

Data protection is a primary consideration. Stackfield emphasises client-side end-to-end encryption, German data hosting, GDPR compliance and administrative security controls.

Curious how Slack compares to other cloud-based collaboration and communication tools? Check out our other comparison pages:

Slack vs Stackfield FAQ

Can Slack and Stackfield work together? Slack and Stackfield don’t currently offer a native integration with each other. However, both provide APIs for custom integrations, and Stackfield also supports webhooks. Organisations that need information to move between the two platforms could build a connection around their specific workflows. Why do developers prefer Slack? Slack fits naturally into many development workflows because teams can connect the tools that they already use for coding, deployment, incident management and project tracking. Developers can also use Slack’s APIs and developer tools to build custom apps, automate processes, and bring updates and actions into channels. Why are companies switching to Slack? Companies may choose Slack when work is spread across departments, locations and business applications. Instead of requiring teams to move between separate systems to communicate and find information, Slack can connect conversations with apps, workflows, AI and organisational knowledge in a shared work operating system.

This article is for informational purposes only and features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.