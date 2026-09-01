Key takeaways Slack brings workplace conversations, business tools, AI and organisational knowledge together in one place. Chatwork is more focused on communication and task coordination.

Slack’s channels, threaded conversations and enterprise search help teams organise and find information as work scales up. Chatwork keeps task assignment and management directly within team chats.

Both platforms offer AI, integrations, video communication and collaboration tools. The better choice for your team depends on workflow complexity, communication needs and reliance on connected business applications.

Slack and Chatwork solve similar collaboration challenges, but they’re built around two distinct philosophies for how teams communicate. Chatwork’s platform is built around messaging, convenient task management and file sharing. Slack provides a broader communications platform, including dedicated messaging channels, task tracking, AI capabilities, integrations with external tools and automated workflows.

Choosing the right platform for your team depends on factors such as workflow complexity, team size and collaboration and integration needs.

Slack vs Chatwork at a glance

Slack is a work operating system that brings conversations, tools, information and workflows together in one collaborative hub. Team conversations can be organised into channels, and colleagues can also communicate via direct messages or video chat, search across the platform, integrate third-party project tools and create automated workflows to streamline processes. With its broad ecosystem, Slack is ideal for organisations that want to unite communication between different teams and processes.

Chatwork provides organised workplace messaging along with task management tools, video conferencing and file sharing. The platform enables direct messaging and group chats – along with individual and group video meetings – without leaving Chatwork. Conversations are searchable, and managers can assign tasks to team members from the chat window. Chatwork’s focused approach to team collaboration can make it a good fit for organisations that need a straightforward tool for communications and task management.

Slack Chatwork Best for Organisations that need to link workplace communication with business tools, AI and workflows Organisations that prefer a focused platform for workplace communication and task coordination Communication Channels, direct messages, threads, huddles and audio/video communication Direct messages, group chats, individual and group video meetings Task management Slack Lists, task-related workflows and integrations with project management tools Built-in task assignment and management within chats AI capabilities AI-powered search, summaries and agents AI-powered features for transcription, summarisation and drafting/review Integrations Integrates with a broad range of 2,600+ third-party apps and business tools Integrates with selected business tools and services Workflow automation Workflow Builder and automation connect conversations with business processes and tools Built-in task and notification features for process coordination Security Encryption at rest and in transit; identity and device management; Enterprise Key Management; audit logs; data loss prevention; retention policies, legal holds and e-discovery; SOC 2 and multiple ISO certifications; support for HIPAA, FINRA and FedRAMP requirements Encryption, user and file management and ISO 27001, ISO 27017 and ISO 27701 certifications Pricing Free subscription available; tiered pricing starting at $8.75 per user per month Free subscription; tiered pricing with Business subscription starting at $7 per user/month with annual billing

Where Slack stands out

Slack gives teams a central hub where business communications, tools and workflows come together in one place. Channels keep discussions organised by topic, team or project, while thousands of app integrations help bring key data and tasks into Slack so that you don’t have to switch between apps.

Slack AI adds another layer of efficiency with automated meeting notes, instant conversation summaries and enterprise search. And with Slackbot handling everyday tasks and reminders, teams get a workspace that feels both smarter and easier to navigate. Altogether, Slack creates a unified environment where organisations can manage communication and collaboration without scattering work across multiple platforms.

Where Chatwork stands out

Chatwork gives teams a focused space to manage messaging, tasks, file sharing and video meetings all in one platform. Employees can connect one‑to‑one or in group chats, and every conversation is searchable, making it easy to track decisions or revisit past discussions. Tasks can be assigned directly within the chat window, keeping action items tied to the context where they were created. Its AI tools add extra support by summarising conversations, transcribing audio and helping draft or review documents. For organisations that want a streamlined, all‑in‑one tool for communication and coordination, Chatwork offers a simple, structured environment that keeps teams moving.

Slack vs Chatwork: Team communication

Slack and Chatwork both provide tools for direct and group communication – but depending on the platform, those conversations are organised differently.

Using channels, you can sort conversations by topic, project or team. You can organise discussions even further by replying to specific message threads or using subtopics so that it’s easy to find what you’re looking for. When you need to talk in real time, you can create a huddle for colleagues to join an audio or video call right in the channel or direct message. Slack also supports securely bringing people outside your organisation into the mix using Slack Connect.

Chatwork uses group chats – called chats or rooms – to sort conversations. Teams can discuss projects and assign tasks within a group conversation or use direct messaging for one-to-one communication. You also have the flexibility of switching to individual or group video calls without leaving the platform.

For teams that depend on cross-collaboration or work in several different project teams at a time, Slack’s layered structure can make keeping conversations organised easy. For those who prefer a more traditional chatroom-style interface with built-in task assignment, Chatwork may be a good choice.

Slack vs Chatwork: Task and project management

Chatwork keeps task management close to the conversation. Users can create a task, assign it and set a deadline directly inside the chat window without clicking a tab or switching apps. That tight connection between messaging and action items makes it easy for teams to delegate responsibilities and track progress as discussions unfold.

Slack takes a broader approach to coordinating project work. Slack lists offer a dedicated space for organising tasks, deadlines and owners, while canvas gives teams a shared workspace to collect project details and embed files, images and videos. Integrations with tools such as Asana, Trello and Jira mean that project updates can flow directly into Slack so that teams can easily see the full picture. For organisations juggling complex projects or multiple internal systems, Slack’s ecosystem helps connect everyday conversations with the larger workflows that drive work forward.

Slack vs Chatwork: AI capabilities

While both Slack and Chatwork blend AI with workplace communication, Slack weaves AI deeply into the fabric of how teams find information and move work forwards. Slack AI lets users ask natural‑language questions that search across channels, files, messages and even integrated apps. This essentially turns entire histories of conversations and documentation into a searchable knowledge management system while maintaining individual permissions and access restrictions. Slack AI can generate channel summaries, meeting recaps and daily updates, while your personal AI assistant, Slackbot, supports you with task‑specific needs such as analysing documents, drafting project briefs or preparing for upcoming meetings.

Chatwork’s AI features align closely with its focus on messaging and task coordination. Users can draft documents, gather information and summarise conversations without leaving the platform, keeping AI tightly connected to everyday communication.

Both tools incorporate AI, but Slack’s implementation reaches further into knowledge management and workflow automation. Teams that need deeper search insights or more complex task support may find Slack AI and Slackbot are better suited for those demands. Chatwork’s AI tools can be a good fit for smaller teams that want simple, in‑platform assistance without the complexity of deeper enterprise automation.

Slack vs Chatwork: Integrations and connected tools

Chatwork integrates with a limited number of popular third-party apps, including Google Drive, Trello, GitHub and Dropbox. Users can extend Chatwork’s capabilities with these integrations while managing common work activities, such as task management and conversations, within the platform.

Slack integrations span more than 2,600 third-party apps, including tools for project management, AI, file sharing and more. Instead of switching between tabs, organisations can turn Slack into a central knowledge hub where updates, records and workflows live alongside everyday conversations. Slack displays app data as an interactive preview within a channel’s activity, allowing users to edit records, mark completed tasks and approve requests without leaving the conversation.

While both Chatwork and Slack integrate with third-party apps, Slack offers a wider ecosystem across many business applications, while Chatwork focuses more narrowly on communications and task management.

Slack vs Chatwork: Security

Both Chatwork and Slack provide enterprise-grade security features such as encryption and user and file management, and both carry multiple ISO certifications for information security.

Slack encrypts data both at rest and in transit and includes controls for device management and access control. The platform provides options for audit logs, retention policies, data loss prevention, legal holds and e-discovery. Slack’s enterprise customers also gain access to Enterprise Key Management (EKM), a data-control feature that lets organisations use their own encryption keys.

Chatwork also encrypts communications and files and provides user-based access and file management options. The platform maintains several ISO certifications and runs periodic security audits to detect and correct security issues.

Both Chatwork and Slack can serve businesses securely. The right choice may depend on your organisation’s requirements for security and data governance. While Chatwork provides the core controls needed for secure business communication, Slack gives IT administrators a broader range of tools for data administration and security compliance.

Slack vs Chatwork: Which is better for your team?

Choosing the right platform depends on what your team values and how you prefer to work. Slack and Chatwork both combine messaging, file sharing, task coordination and collaboration in one place – but they connect to the rest of your organisation’s work in very different ways. Here’s how to decide which one aligns best with your team’s needs.

Choose Slack if:

Your work depends on multiple apps and connected workflows. Slack has a much broader ecosystem of app integrations, helping you pull data and workflows from other tools into the platform.

You want AI-powered knowledge sharing and collaboration at scale. Slack AI and Slackbot allow users to search conversations and messages, summarise documents and discussions and quickly gain context without reading through entire message threads.

Your team needs threaded discussions and organised channels to prevent chat noise as your company grows. Slack Channels let you sort communications by team, project or topic. Threads provide helpful buckets in which to sort conversations within a Channel. This layered organisational approach helps keep conversations on topic and information easier to find.

Choose Chatwork if:

Your organisation wants a focused, easy-to-adopt communication platform. Chatwork includes direct and group messaging, file sharing, video meetings and major app integrations in a single platform.

Your team needs built-in task assignment alongside conversations. Create and manage task lists directly from Chatwork chat rooms. This feature is especially helpful if your team needs to manage tasks without using a separate project management system.

Ultimately, Slack is a stronger contender if your organisation wants to connect team communication across the broader software stack. For teams that need a straightforward communications platform with built-in task coordination, Chatwork might fit the bill.

Curious how Slack compares to other cloud-based collaboration and communication tools? Check out our other comparison pages:

Slack vs Chatwork FAQs