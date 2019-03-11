Productivity

Introducing the Slack Tips library

We've created 35 step-by-step quick guides to help you work better in Slack

By the team at Slack11th March 2019Illustration by Wenting Li

3 min read

When people are new to Slack, they often use it in the simplest way: messaging coworkers to chat, ask questions, and nudge projects along. That in itself can make work more pleasant, but there’s a whole range of deeper features and possibilities inside Slack that can make all kinds of tasks easier, faster, and more efficient: things like hosting a video call, collecting project feedback, running polls—even directly communicating with your customers—all in Slack.

To give everyone a sense of what’s possible—and get you up and running in no time—we created Slack Tips. There, 35 entries highlight not only our favorite features of Slack but also other apps, like Salesforce, Asana, and Zendesk, that are designed to work inside Slack. Every tip is a quick visual guide with step-by-step instructions to walk you through installation to first use in just a few minutes.

Let’s take a look at a few of them.

Tips for using Slack’s built-in features

Make office life work better for everyone

Power up Slack with your other apps

Whether you’re a marketer or a designer, a sales rep or on the front lines of customer support, our Slack Tips library is the launching pad for getting more out of Slack. Check out the guides, try a few new features, and if your workday gets a little easier, we’d love to know. Send us some feedback or tweet us @SlackHQ using #slacktips.

Was this post useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Keep reading

Transformation

Slack for customer support: Expert tips from the Slack Community in NYC

Hear from Slack experts on how you can get the most out of Slack for customer support.

Productivity

Your digital HQ just got better with Slack canvas

Introducing a surface that boosts team productivity by turbocharging Slack and Salesforce Customer 360’s value

News

Slack and Salesforce release new tools to accelerate team performance

How we’re bridging the gap between teams, tools and data so that everyone can work together faster to deliver customer-centric solutions

News

New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce

Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working