生產力

Introducing the Slack Tips library

We've created 35 step-by-step quick guides to help you work better in Slack

Slack 團隊2019 年 3 月 11 日圖片作者：Wenting Li

閱讀時間：3 分鐘

When people are new to Slack, they often use it in the simplest way: messaging coworkers to chat, ask questions, and nudge projects along. That in itself can make work more pleasant, but there’s a whole range of deeper features and possibilities inside Slack that can make all kinds of tasks easier, faster, and more efficient: things like hosting a video call, collecting project feedback, running polls—even directly communicating with your customers—all in Slack.

To give everyone a sense of what’s possible—and get you up and running in no time—we created Slack Tips. There, 35 entries highlight not only our favorite features of Slack but also other apps, like Salesforce, Asana, and Zendesk, that are designed to work inside Slack. Every tip is a quick visual guide with step-by-step instructions to walk you through installation to first use in just a few minutes.

Let’s take a look at a few of them.

Tips for using Slack’s built-in features

Make office life work better for everyone

Power up Slack with your other apps

Whether you’re a marketer or a designer, a sales rep or on the front lines of customer support, our Slack Tips library is the launching pad for getting more out of Slack. Check out the guides, try a few new features, and if your workday gets a little easier, we’d love to know. Send us some feedback or tweet us @SlackHQ using #slacktips.

這則貼文有幫助嗎？

0/600

超讚！

非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

知道了！

感謝你提供意見回饋。

糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

繼續閱讀

轉型

適用於客戶支援的 Slack：Slack 社群紐約分會專家分享秘訣

聽 Slack 專家分享如何充分運用 Slack 提供客戶支援。

新消息

New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce

Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working

新消息

全新工作流程建立工具為所有人實現工作自動化

新的自動化功能可以實現更強大的工作流程，不受使用者的技術專業能力所限

生產力

全新強化功能讓 Slack 如虎添翼，成為你的智慧生產力平台

一窺今年即將在 Dreamforce 發表的 Slack 最新功能