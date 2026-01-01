Credit Saison adopts a productivity platform to empower its people and partners

One of the leading financial services companies in Japan, Credit Saison is receiving the Excellence Award – Japan for using Slack to break down silos and strengthen cross-functional collaboration internally, while securely conducting business externally.

Founded in 1951, Credit Saison is now one the largest credit card issuers in Japan, with more than 36 million cardholders. In 2015, the company adopted Slack, the secure channel-based messaging system, with just ten users. A proactive digitisation effort led by CTO Kazutoshi Ono was bolstered by the pandemic, and the company now has more than 3,000 Slack users.

As a result, Credit Saison has transformed how its employees work together and opened countless new avenues of communication. Cross-functional teams now seamlessly connect across departments in a way that’s fast, flexible and inclusive.

For example, Credit Saison recently leveraged Slack to launch a new online platform for Japan’s home town tax donation system, an initiative offering tax deductions to anyone who donates to a local government of their choice. To gather feedback needed to improve the design, teams turned to the project’s Slack channel and collected nearly 400 ideas in one week, drastically improving the user experience just in time.

Externally, Credit Saison uses Slack Connect to replace face-to-face meetings, phone calls and emails for more than 100 customers. Communicating asynchronously has increased productivity, and teams are empowered to make better decisions, faster.

By staying agile and keeping its teams aligned in Slack, Credit Saison has championed its productivity platform to embrace the future of work and stay on the cutting edge of the financial world.