LOTTE ON scales its productivity platform to empower employees to do their best work

Lotte Shopping’s integrated e-Commerce platform LOTTE ON is receiving Slack’s Excellence Award – Korea for using Slack to quickly scale its productivity platform, reduce its reliance on email by 50% and embrace flexibility in the hybrid workplace.

Launching Korea’s first online shopping centre on 1st June 1996, Lotte Shopping e-Commerce has maintained its status as Korea’s number one retail company by providing customers with optimal shopping solutions ever since. Its teams must quickly grasp trends, share ideas and exchange feedback to drive innovation in the retail market. With Slack at the heart of its communications, LOTTE ON’s teams saw a significant improvement in their ability to facilitate strategic decisions.

‘Rather than traditional hierarchical reports, Slack enables employees to easily share, comment and review work. Slack connects different tasks and employees in one place, and horizontal communication is now built into LOTTE ON’s unique culture.’ Lee Jae-hoon Head of Platform Division, LOTTE ON LOTTE ON

Before adopting Slack, LOTTE ON’s IT cloud platform team would start a new chat room for every service error, draining everyone’s time, energy and resources. By creating specific keyword notifications in Slack, colleagues can immediately and efficiently respond to incidents, cutting response times in half.

For work that can’t be done over text, LOTTE ON’s teams rely on the flexibility of Slack huddles, a digital-first way to brainstorm, solve time-sensitive issues and discuss projects without the need for exhaustive meetings.

In 2022, thanks to Slack, LOTTE ON teams dramatically reduced time spent preparing for the company’s biggest annual shopping festival and increased transaction volume.

Whether they’re connecting more seamlessly, solving issues faster or planning more impactful events, LOTTE ON’s employees are empowered to do their best work from anywhere in Slack.