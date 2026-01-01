Learn about and compare the available Slack subscriptions to decide which one is best for your team.



Productivity and collaboration

*Messages and files on the Free subscription will only be stored for one year. Any content in your workspace more than a year old will be permanently deleted. Message and file history is not limited in Salesforce channels.



AI-powered tools



Automation

*Conditional branching is only available on the new version of Business+.



Security

*Available to customers on the Free and Pro subscriptions who have connected a Salesforce org to Slack.



Compliance



Administration

*Available to customers on the Free and Pro subscriptions who have connected a Salesforce org to Slack.



Success Plans



Support

Free Pro Business+ Enterprise+ Customers with FedRAMP support* 24/7 support 24/7 support, four-hour first response time 24/7 priority support, four-hour first response time

*Customers with FedRAMP support are not eligible for Success Plans.