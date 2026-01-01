Slack subscriptions and features
Learn about and compare the available Slack subscriptions to decide which one is best for your team.
Productivity and collaboration
|Free
|Pro
|Business+
|Enterprise+
|Message and file history
|90-day access*
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Slack huddles
|One-to-one only
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Audio and video clips
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Work with external people
|One-to-one only
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Canvases
|Channels and DMs only
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Lists
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Customisable sidebar sections
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Templates
|User-created
|User-created
|User- and admin-created
*Messages and files on the Free subscription will only be stored for one year. Any content in your workspace more than a year old will be permanently deleted. Message and file history is not limited in Salesforce channels.
AI-powered tools
|Free
|Pro
|Business+
|Enterprise+
|Conversation summaries
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Huddle notes
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Recaps
|✓
|✓
|File summaries
|✓
|✓
|Translations
|✓
|✓
|Workflow generation
|✓
|✓
|Workflow Builder steps
|✓
|✓
|Search answers
|✓
|✓
|Slackbot
|✓
|✓
|Enterprise search
|✓
Automation
|Free
|Pro
|Business+
|Enterprise+
|Integrations with other apps
|10
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deploy apps to Slack infrastructure
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Workflow Builder
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Custom workflow steps
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Conditional branching in Workflow Builder*
|✓
|✓
*Conditional branching is only available on the new version of Business+.
Security
|Free
|Pro
|Business+
|Enterprise+
|Data encryption at rest and in transit
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Two-factor authentication
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Session duration
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Native device management
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Single sign-on (SSO)*
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Access logs
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Anomaly event response
|✓
|Enterprise mobility management (EMM)
|✓
|Enterprise Key Management (EKM)
|Add-on
*Available to customers on the Free and Pro subscriptions who have connected a Salesforce org to Slack.
Compliance
|Free
|Pro
|Business+
|Enterprise+
|Custom retention policies for messages and files
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Data residency
|✓
|✓
|Data exports for all messages
|✓
|✓
|Data exports for all messages from a single user
|✓
|Native data loss prevention (DLP)
|✓
|Information barriers
|✓
|Legal holds
|✓
|Discovery API
|✓
|Audit logs
|✓
|HIPAA compliance
|✓
Administration
|Free
|Pro
|Business+
|Enterprise+
|Manage channel posting permissions
|Limited to the #general channel
|Limited to the #general channel
|✓
|✓
|User management with SCIM provisioning*
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Custom user groups
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Admin analytics API
|✓
|✓
|Message activity analytics
|✓
|✓
|Domain claiming
|✓
|Custom roles
|✓
|Content flagging
|✓
*Available to customers on the Free and Pro subscriptions who have connected a Salesforce org to Slack.
Success Plans
|Free
|Pro
|Business+
|Enterprise+
|Standard Success Plan
|✓
|✓
|
✓
|Premier Success Plan
|
Add-on
|
✓
|
✓
|Signature Success Plan
|
Add-on
|
Add-on
|
Add-on
Support
|Free
|Pro
|Business+
|Enterprise+
|Customers with FedRAMP support*
|24/7 support
|24/7 support, four-hour first response time
|
24/7 priority support, four-hour first response time
*Customers with FedRAMP support are not eligible for Success Plans.