This Software Integration Supplement (the “Supplement”) is a legally binding agreement. Please read it carefully. By clicking “Install” or enabling or using a Slack (defined below) software integration and/or any updates to such software (the “Software”), you:

agree to the following terms on behalf of the Slack customer with which you are employed, affiliated or associated (the “ Customer ”),

”), represent that you have the authority to bind the Customer to these terms, and

represent that you are an Authorised User under the Customer Terms of Service or other written agreement between Slack and the Customer governing the provision and use of the Services (the “Agreement”).

If you do not have such authority, are not an Authorised User or do not agree to these terms, you may not install, enable or use the Software. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this Supplement have the meanings given to them in the Agreement.

This Supplement is effective between the Customer and Slack as of the date you first download, install or use the Software, whichever is earliest. You are responsible for reading and complying with any amended version of this Supplement that is posted here, which will become effective 30 days after being posted.

THIS SOFTWARE INTEGRATION SUPPLEMENT

This Supplement forms part of and modifies the terms of the Agreement solely with respect to the Software. This Supplement is being entered into between the Slack entity identified in the Agreement as the contracting party (“Slack”) and the Customer. The Customer is responsible for its Authorised Users’ compliance with this Supplement. The Software is designed to enable the Services to interoperate with a third-party application or service (a “Third-Party Service”), but is not part of the Services.

SOFTWARE LICENCE

The Software is licensed, not sold, to the Customer by Slack only under the terms of the Agreement and this Supplement, and Slack reserves all rights not expressly granted to the Customer. Slack retains ownership of all rights, titles and interests in and to the Software.

PERMITTED LICENCE USES, RESTRICTIONS AND TERMS

This Supplement allows you, as an Authorised User, to use the Software to connect the Services to a Third-Party Service, including enabling the Software for use by other Authorised Users under the Agreement. Neither you nor the Customer may rent, lease, lend, redistribute or sublicense the Software.

If Slack elects, at its sole discretion, to make any updates to the Software available for download, this Supplement allows you to download such Software updates to update or restore the Software.

Except as and only to the extent permitted by applicable law, or by licensing terms governing use of open-sourced components included with the Software, neither you nor any other Customer personnel may copy, decompile, reverse engineer, disassemble, attempt to derive the source code of, decrypt, modify or create derivative works of the Software or Software updates, or any part thereof.

The provider of the Third-Party Service may require the creation and use of an account and agreement to additional terms and conditions. You are solely responsible for complying with and will comply with any terms and conditions applicable to your access and use of Third-Party Services, including any access and use through the Software.

The Software may access the Customer’s content, information or data and transmit such content, information or data out of the Services to a Third-Party Service. Slack is not responsible for the privacy, security or integrity of any Third-Party Services or the practices and policies of any Third-Party Service providers.

If permission to access content, information or data is granted, Slack may collect and use it in accordance with the Slack privacy policy, which may be amended from time to time. Without limiting the generality of anything herein, you acknowledge and agree that the Software may collect Other Information (as defined in the privacy policy) for the purposes of providing Services or functions that are relevant to use of the Software or the Third-Party Service.

TERM AND TERMINATION

Slack may terminate this Supplement with respect to some or all of the Software at any time upon 15 days’ notice to the Customer without cause, or immediately upon notice to the Customer if any third party (including but not limited to a Third-Party Service provider) restricts, prevents or ceases to authorise the installation or use of the Software. In addition, this Supplement shall terminate immediately and automatically upon any termination or expiry of the Customer’s subscription to the Services with which the Software is integrated. Upon any such termination or expiry, the Customer (including you) shall no longer be permitted to use the Software and shall delete or destroy all copies of the Software in its (including your) possession.

Termination of this Supplement shall not entitle the Customer to any refund, credit or other compensation from Slack under the Agreement or any other agreement or from any third party.

SERVICE LEVEL AGREEMENT

Any service level agreement in effect between the Customer and Slack shall not apply to the Software.

MISCELLANEOUS

TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, THE SOFTWARE IS LICENSED “AS IS”, “WITH ALL FAULTS” AND “AS AVAILABLE”, AND YOU BEAR ALL RISK OF USING IT. SLACK GIVES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, GUARANTEES OR CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE SOFTWARE, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS, INCLUDING THOSE OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT SLACK DOES NOT REPRESENT OR WARRANT THAT THE SOFTWARE WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE OR ERROR-FREE. AT ANY TIME, SLACK MAY CEASE SUPPORTING AND/OR MAKING SOFTWARE AVAILABLE.

TO THE EXTENT NOT PROHIBITED BY LAW, YOU CAN ONLY RECOVER FROM SLACK DIRECT DAMAGES UP TO THE AMOUNT YOU PAID FOR THE SOFTWARE OR USD 1.00, WHICHEVER IS GREATER. YOU WILL NOT, AND WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO, SEEK TO RECOVER ANY OTHER DAMAGES, INCLUDING CONSEQUENTIAL, LOST PROFITS, SPECIAL, INDIRECT OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES FROM SLACK. THIS LIMITATION APPLIES TO ANYTHING RELATED TO SOFTWARE OR THIRD-PARTY SERVICES MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE, TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS LIMITATION ALSO APPLIES EVEN IF REPAIR, REPLACEMENT OR REFUND FOR THE SOFTWARE DOES NOT FULLY COMPENSATE YOU FOR ANY LOSSES, OR IF SLACK KNEW OR SHOULD HAVE KNOWN ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF DAMAGES.