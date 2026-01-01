How Slack can help your team thrive in the new way of working

Este seminario web es ideal para:
- Slack users
This webinar will take you through the foundations of best practices for collaborating in Slack with your team. Learn tips and tricks for getting your team out of meetings and emails and creating the time and efficiency to focus on your work.
Oradores destacados:
Anna O’ConnellExperience Architect, Slack
Nitin KapilaSenior Success Manager, Slack
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