컬렉션

Slack Tour Seoul 2022 다시보기

Slack이 제시하는 Digital HQ는 하나의 통합된 가상 공간으로, 직원, 도구, 고객, 파트너를 연결하여 보다 빠르고 유연한 업무가 가능합니다. 온디맨드 비디오에서 자세한 내용을 확인하세요!

Different style stones
이벤트

Accelerate the Future of Work for the New Economy

Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 1-1

지금 시청하기
Computer with Slack application opened and clouds hovering around
이벤트

Digital HQ Imperative: Customer 360 + Slack

Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 1-2

지금 시청하기
Two hands putting together a puzzle piece representing connection
이벤트

Implication of AWS + Slack Partnership

Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 1-3

지금 시청하기
A map with pins on it representing the Admin Roadmap for Slack
이벤트

Slack Product Roadmap and New Features

Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 1-4

지금 시청하기
Spinning chainrings representing solving issues fast
이벤트

Simplify AWS Monitoring, Observability, and Support with Slack and AWS

Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 2-1

지금 시청하기
Card pyramid representing collaboration
이벤트

Slack을 더욱 강력하게 만드는 Atlassian의 티켓팅 시스템 Halp

Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 2-2

지금 시청하기
Balloon with a headset on representing customer service
이벤트

Customer Success at Slack

Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 2-3

지금 시청하기
Hand holding a phone with a trophy and confetti coming out of it representing marketing
이벤트

Slack과 SRE의 멋진 Collaboration

Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 3-1

지금 시청하기
Flowers getting taller with clouds representing productivity
이벤트

When SW team meets Slack

Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 3-2

지금 시청하기
A gavel, notebook, pencil and balance scale representing Slack for Government
이벤트

Slack API를 통해 구현하는 Digital HQ

Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 3-3

지금 시청하기
Building blocks representing building apps in Slack
이벤트

미팅을 최적화/최소화 할 수 있는 Slack 만의 꿀팁

Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 3-4

지금 시청하기