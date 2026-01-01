컬렉션
Slack Tour Seoul 2022 다시보기
Slack이 제시하는 Digital HQ는 하나의 통합된 가상 공간으로, 직원, 도구, 고객, 파트너를 연결하여 보다 빠르고 유연한 업무가 가능합니다. 온디맨드 비디오에서 자세한 내용을 확인하세요!
Accelerate the Future of Work for the New Economy
Accelerate the Future of Work for the New Economy
Digital HQ Imperative: Customer 360 + Slack
Digital HQ Imperative: Customer 360 + Slack
Implication of AWS + Slack Partnership
Implication of AWS + Slack Partnership
Slack Product Roadmap and New Features
Slack Product Roadmap and New Features
Simplify AWS Monitoring, Observability, and Support with Slack and AWS
Slack Tour Seoul '22 - Session 2-1지금 시청하기
Slack을 더욱 강력하게 만드는 Atlassian의 티켓팅 시스템 Halp
Slack을 더욱 강력하게 만드는 Atlassian의 티켓팅 시스템 Halp
Customer Success at Slack
Customer Success at Slack
Slack과 SRE의 멋진 Collaboration
Slack과 SRE의 멋진 Collaboration
When SW team meets Slack
When SW team meets Slack
Slack API를 통해 구현하는 Digital HQ
Slack API를 통해 구현하는 Digital HQ
미팅을 최적화/최소화 할 수 있는 Slack 만의 꿀팁
미팅을 최적화/최소화 할 수 있는 Slack 만의 꿀팁