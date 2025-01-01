The Total Economic Impact™ of Slack for Marketing Teams

Marketers rely on cross-functional work to be successful. They need a single work operating system that unifies their tools, people, and processes to help them manage their projects, collaborate with internal and external partners, and use their go-to tools so they can drive bottom-line results.
With Slack, marketing teams go to market faster, run more campaigns, and convert activities into revenue thanks to greater productivity. Our December 2024 commissioned study by Forrester Consulting calculates the potential return on investment for marketing teams using Slack.
The study is packed with insights on the value that companies are realizing with Slack. Some highlights include:
- A composite organization representative of interviewed companies saw a 15% increase in the number of major global campaigns delivered
- Marketers saved 100 minutes per week due to Slack
- Slack accelerated the marketer onboarding process by 50%
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！