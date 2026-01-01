Slack is the productivity platform for manufacturing, auto and energy

As manufacturing, auto and energy orgs pivot and start to produce new powertrains and digital products to launch novel service and revenue models, Slack provides the platform to innovate efficiently.
In this webinar, we will explore how Slack empowers organizations to capture efficiencies while innovating. You will learn how Slack connects people, processes and technology to prioritize productivity and optimize corporate, production and service operations.
