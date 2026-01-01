A box carried by an umbrella representing manufacturing and operations
Slack is the productivity platform for manufacturing, auto and energy

Explore an auto OEM’s application of Slack to learn how to achieve efficiencies in operations, supply chain and logistics, and software development

50 分

    As manufacturing, auto and energy orgs pivot and start to produce new powertrains and digital products to launch novel service and revenue models, Slack provides the platform to innovate efficiently.

    In this webinar, we will explore how Slack empowers organizations to capture efficiencies while innovating. You will learn how Slack connects people, processes and technology to prioritize productivity and optimize corporate, production and service operations.

