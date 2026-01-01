Slack is the productivity platform for manufacturing, auto and energy

As manufacturing, auto and energy orgs pivot and start to produce new powertrains and digital products to launch novel service and revenue models, Slack provides the platform to innovate efficiently.
In this webinar, we will explore how Slack empowers organizations to capture efficiencies while innovating. You will learn how Slack connects people, processes and technology to prioritize productivity and optimize corporate, production and service operations.
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.