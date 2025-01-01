Expedia Group sets the tone for an inclusive future of work

A travel industry pioneer for more than two decades, Expedia Group (EG) is receiving the Future of Work Award for using Slack to build a digital-first culture that fosters inclusion and authentically represents the diverse voices and needs of its employees.

As one of the world’s leading travel platforms with industry-leading traveller technology solutions, EG is focused on improving the traveller’s experience and powering global travel for everyone everywhere. Driven by the idea that travel is a force for good, EG never stops evolving how it works. That’s why the company recently launched Expedia Group Open World, a purpose-built technology platform created for partners of all sizes to leverage and configure the products and services needed to succeed in the travel ecosystem.

With Slack, the secure channel-based messaging platform, EG connects its global workforce by leveraging 40,000-plus Slack channels, 760-plus custom workflows and 220-plus Slack Connect channels to embrace the future of work. In March 2020, as teams shifted to work remotely, messaging volume in Slack increased by 60% in one week, and EG quickly recognised the impact of its tools in fostering inclusivity in the hybrid world. The company has since focused on building an accessible digital HQ for its hybrid workforce, using Slack to seamlessly foster synchronous and asynchronous collaboration among virtual and on-site employees.

For example, emoji are a powerful way that EG colleagues convey tone, intent and personality in Slack. To foster conscious dialogue and ensure that everyone feels heard, EG built a variety of custom Slack bots, including an emoji butler bot and a diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) bot.

‘In the absence of in-person verbal and visual cues, we lean on custom Slack statuses and emoji to foster that mindfulness.’ Chris Burgess Vice President of Developer Experience (previously Global IT), Expedia Group

Expedia’s IT department has even forged relationships with dedicated partners at Slack to ensure representation and diversity of experiences in the Slack platform. What was once a community-driven focus is now a core business pillar, and EG employees hold themselves accountable to promote inclusion – whether they’re communicating in Slack or building products for the world’s travellers.