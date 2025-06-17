Starting today, we’re updating Slack plans and pricing to expand access to AI, Agentforce, and Salesforce for organizations of all sizes. With these changes, customers will benefit from native AI, access to digital labor, deeper CRM integrations, and enterprise-grade security so they can grow faster with Slack.

Since our last pricing adjustment in 2022, Slack has evolved into a unified work operating system and conversational interface for all your enterprise apps, data, and agents. Now more than ever, AI, data, and security are integral to Slack and essential for bringing AI agents successfully into the digital employee experience. We are committed to giving every team an onramp to AI-powered productivity in Slack — and every organization a secure foundation to grow with digital labor. That’s why we’re simplifying our pricing and bringing innovations into the core Slack experience across all our plans.

Slack users gain new features across every plan

We’re integrating AI features across all paid plans, adding summarization and huddle notes to the Pro plan, while supercharging our Business+ plan with a range of AI features including workflow generation, recaps, translation, and search. Our new Enterprise+ plan unlocks AI-powered enterprise search and evolved task management capabilities across your organization. Additionally, AI agents from Agentforce and partner AI apps can now be deployed in all paid plans.

Every Salesforce customer will get Slack (Free Plan) with access to Salesforce integrations in Slack, so every team can collaborate around CRM data with Salesforce Channels in Slack or from Salesforce. Business+ and Enterprise+ teams will gain premium Salesforce features to forecast revenue, swarm deals, coordinate approvals, and respond to real-time event triggers.

We’re enhancing security across all plans, bringing session duration controls and native device management to all of our plans — including Free, and adding SAML-based SSO for Salesforce customers — giving every team a trusted foundation to securely connect their people, data, AI, and agents.

What’s changing with Slack pricing

Free subscribers will maintain access to their current features and will gain access to Salesforce channels.

Pro pricing will stay the same and will now include core AI features, Salesforce channels, and enhanced security.

Business+ plan pricing will increase to $15 from $12.50 per user per month to reflect the significant value added through new advanced AI capabilities and premium Salesforce integrations.

We are introducing a new Enterprise+ plan, which include s enterprise search in addition to the full Slack feature set — including enterprise-grade AI, premium Salesforce integrations, and enhanced security, admin controls, governance and compliance. Contact your sales rep to learn more.

Slack is the work operating system for the agentic era

These plan additions reflect our rapid pace of innovation over the last 18 months to deliver the most comprehensive work operating system for the era of AI and digital labor.

Slack has become the natural place for employees to use generative AI in the flow of everyday work with AI search and summarization , unlocking the wealth of knowledge and institutional memory in channels and conversations and giving teams hours of time back each week for productive work.

The Slack Platform is the primary destination for AI innovation, with more than 38,000 custom AI apps built. There are also dozens of partner AI apps from Box, Writer, AWS, Adobe, Cohere, Perplexity, and more available in the Slack Marketplace .

We launched Salesforce channels for both Slack and the Salesforce Lightning experience, allowing teams to collaborate around customer accounts, opportunities, and service cases with the full context of Slack channels and conversations.

We’ve added lists , canvases , and templates to move projects forward faster with no-code AI-powered workflows.

, With enterprise search , Slack has become the single entry point to find information across all the conversations, files, content, data in your third-party enterprise apps. Enterprise search currently works with Salesforce, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, Confluence Cloud, Github, Jira Cloud, OneDrive, Sharepoint, Asana, and Box.

Now every organization can tap into exponential productivity with an on-demand digital workforce of autonomous AI agents with Agentforce in Slack . AI agents built with Agentforce can be deployed in Slack channels as team members that perform specialized tasks from product expert to IT help desk to sales coach.

Together, we are reinventing work for the age of digital labor. Humans are at the center — connected in conversation, amplified by AI, with instant access to contextual data — all built on a strong foundation of security and trust. For more information on these updates, visit the Slack Plans page or contact your account representative.