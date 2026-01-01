Three steps to a successful Slack Connect launch

Este seminario web es ideal para:
- Owners and admins
Learn best practices for how to work securely and collaboratively with external partners, vendors and customers in Slack Connect, and set granular controls that map to your organization’s unique security requirements.
Oradores destacados:
Jaime DeLanghePrincipal, Product Management, Slack
Pavla MikulaSenior Customer Success Manager, Slack
Jennifer KnodeSenior Engineering Manager, Spotify
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