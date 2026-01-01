Three steps to a successful Slack Connect launch

Este seminario web es ideal para:

Learn best practices for how to work securely and collaboratively with external partners, vendors and customers in Slack Connect, and set granular controls that map to your organization’s unique security requirements.

Aprenderás lo siguiente: How Slack’s Enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards extend to Slack Connect

Tips for managing external access based on your organization’s unique requirements

Steps to rollout Slack Connect to your organization

Oradores destacados: