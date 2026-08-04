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Grow your brand with Slack

1 min

O vídeo é ideal para:

  • Profissionais de marketing

Create customers for life by responding to trends in real-time and empowering brand champions. Slack promotes transparency and information sharing among your team, making it easy to stay on top of cultural moments and to spot and quickly resolve brand incidents. Connect with customers in a new way by bringing them directly into Slack ensuring that everything you do is with customer voice at the center.

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