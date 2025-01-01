Slack from Salesforce logo
新闻

Slack Security Update

由 Slack 团队提供2024 年 8 月 21 日

少于 1 分钟内

On August 20, 2024, a security researcher published a blog post disclosing an issue affecting Slack AI.

When we became aware of the report, we launched an investigation into the described scenario where, under very limited and specific circumstances, a malicious actor with an existing account in the same Slack workspace could phish users for certain data. We deployed a patch to address the reported issue on August 20, 2024, and have no evidence at this time of unauthorized access to customer data.

Trust is our number one value and nothing is more important than the security of customer data. We appreciate the contributions of researchers who partner with us via our Research Program to help us meet evolving threats posed by malicious actors.

这个帖子有用吗？

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

继续阅读

新闻

在使用机器学习和 AI 时，Slack 如何保护你的数据

新闻

纵深防御：三项全新安全功能，倾力守护您的数字总部

这些改进带来了更高的透明度，让团队无畏拥抱未来的工作模式