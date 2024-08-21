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Notícias

Slack Security Update

Criado pela equipe do Slack21 de agosto de 2024

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On August 20, 2024, a security researcher published a blog post disclosing an issue affecting Slack AI.

When we became aware of the report, we launched an investigation into the described scenario where, under very limited and specific circumstances, a malicious actor with an existing account in the same Slack workspace could phish users for certain data. We deployed a patch to address the reported issue on August 20, 2024, and have no evidence at this time of unauthorized access to customer data.

Trust is our number one value and nothing is more important than the security of customer data. We appreciate the contributions of researchers who partner with us via our Research Program to help us meet evolving threats posed by malicious actors.

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